UFC Vegas 6 Bonus Report: Four fighters including Kevin Holland receive performance bonuses

Four fighters including middleweight Kevin Holland received $50,000 each for “Performance of the Night” bonuses following the conclusion of UFC on Vegas 6.

Holland, along with middleweight Darren Stewart, featherweight Gavin Tucker, and middleweight Andrew Sanchez, all received the highly-coveted bonuses following the event. The UFC made the announcement that four POTN bonuses would be handed out.

💰4️⃣ Performance of the Night Bonuses kind of night 💰#UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/CxdcCiaVsS — UFC (@ufc) August 9, 2020

Holland (18-5) picked up an incredible third-round KO over UFC newcomer Joaquin Buckley. Holland landed a straight right down the pipe that knocked Buckley to the canvas and sent his mouthpiece flying. This was Holland’s fifth win in the UFC but his first bonus. After having his fight against Trevin Giles recently fall apart, Holland needed this.

Stewart (12-5, 1 NC) picked up a slick guillotine choke submission in the first round of his fight against Maki Pitolo. This was the third bonus award overall in the UFC for Stewart, who previously won a POTN and FOTN award.

Tucker (12-1) picked up the first bonus of his UFC career to date when he tapped out Justin Jaynes in the third round with a rear-naked choke. It was a back-and-forth fight and Tucker was able to come back after a tough first round to pick up the late win.

Sanchez (12-5) had a nasty KO win over Wellington Turman on the prelims and he, too, also picked up his first UFC bonus award. The former Ultimate Fighter winner had not finished a fight since joining the UFC in 2016 until this fight against Turman.

It’s worth noting a few of the fighters that did not receive a bonus but could have. In the main event, heavyweight Derick Lewis finished Aleksei Oleinik via second-round TKO, but the UFC chose not to award him a bonus. Opening up the main card, lightweight Beneil Dariush could have won a bonus for his spinning fist KO over Scott Holtzman, but Dariush missed weight and was not eligible for a bonus. Finally, welterweights Tim Means and Laureano Staropoli had the best “Fight of the Night” candidate, but the UFC chose to award four POTN bonuses instead.

Do you think the UFC handed out the bonuses to the right fighters at UFC Vegas 6?