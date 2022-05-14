UFC Vegas 54: ‘Blachowicz vs. Rakic’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 event, an eleven-bout fight card headliner by Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic.
Blachowicz (28-9 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira in October of 2021. Prior to that setback, the Polish standout was riding a five-fight winning streak.
Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (14-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak. ‘The Rocket’ is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.
UFC Vegas 54 is co-headlined by another key light heavyweight contest as Ryan Spann will throw down with Ion Cutelaba.
Spann (19-7 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Anthony Smith his last time out. Prior to that loss, ‘Superman’ had scored a first round TKO victory over Misha Cirkunov.
Meanwhile, Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1 MMA) last competed in September of 2021, where he picked up a decision win over Devin Clark. ‘The Hulk’ has gone 5-5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2016.
Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC Vegas 54 Main Card (ESPN 2 at 10 pm EST)
Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba
Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
UFC Vegas 54 Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7:30 pm EST)
Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee
Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski
Who are you picking to win tonight's UFC Vegas 54 headliner between Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic?