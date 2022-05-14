Shu-Ki Fita #26: NN.33

INTRODUCING NN.33

NN.33 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan II’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is LIGHT BLUE (S TIER) and his Accent Color is NAVY BLUE (S TIER).

View NN.33’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

SHU-KI’s FIGHT!

FIGHTS CAUSE CARNAGE and ROUND 1 VERSIONS get RETIRED!

NEW COLORWAY VERSIONS get RELEASED for NEXT ROUND!

ANOTHER FIGHT = ANOTHER VERSION gets RETIRED!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

ANOTHER WIN means a NEW COLORWAY VERSION RELEASED for NEXT ROUND!

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?