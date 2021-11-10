UFC Vegas 42 loses middleweight fight between Kyle Daukaus and Roman Dolidze

The scheduled middleweight bout between Kyle Daukaus and Roman Dolidze will no longer take place at UFC Vegas 42.

Daukaus and Dolidze, two fighters hoping to break into the top 15 of the 185-pound division, were set to square off at the UFC APEX. Daukaus is coming off of a controversial no contest against Kevin Holland, whereas Dolidze beat Laureano Staropoli back in the summer to take his UFC record to 3-1.

Alas, as per MMA Fighting, we won’t get to see them meet as a result of COVID-19 protocols related to Dolidze’s camp.

This contest, initially, was set to pit Daukaus up against Holland for the second time as a result of how their first fight ended. Unfortunately, a training injury has ensured Holland will now be out until next year.

The initial hope was that Daukaus would be able to get a last-minute replacement, but the UFC will be unable to do so on such short notice.

Do you think Kyle Daukaus would've been able to secure the win in this bout if it happened? If not, why do you think Roman Dolidze would've gotten the job done in Vegas?