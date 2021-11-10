UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman lists two potential opponents for his next title defense

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman listed two potential opponents for his next title defense following his recent victory at UFC 268.

Usman defeated rival Colby Covington via unanimous decision in a hard-fought fight that headlined this past Saturday’s UFC 268 event. For Usman, it was yet another incredible performance by the champ inside the Octagon. Since joining the UFC in 2015, Usman is a perfect 15-0 and he is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. It is getting to the point where he is either first or second in all major welterweight division records, and at this point the only fighter ahead of him in the division’s history is Georges St-Pierre.

Speaking to ESPN’s Daniel Cormier in an interview following UFC 268, Usman spoke about his place in the division and what could be next for him. While Usman knows that he has already beaten most of the division’s top contenders already, he also knows that Leon Edwards could very well be next in line to have a rematch against him should he beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269. Barring that, Usman also mentioned Vicente Luque.

“Looking at the division, there are some match-ups there. Leon Edwards goes out and gets the job done [against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269], if he goes out and starches Masvidal, Leon Edwards is a bona fide star. He hasn’t lost since he fought me the first time and that’s what people are gonna want to see,” Usman said (via SportsKeeda).

“Also, you can’t forget Vicente Luque. Vicente is as battle-tested as anybody. He’s as fun of a fighter as anybody. With the way that I fight now and where I’m at, Vicente Luque is another exciting prospect, exciting contender I should say. I’m waiting for these guys to step up and say, ‘hey, I’m the next guy.”

Who do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight next?