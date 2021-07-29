Pro fighters make their picks for Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

In the main event of UFC Vegas 33, top-15 middleweights collide as Uriah Hall takes on Sean Strickland. Ahead of the fight, Hall is a +180 underdog while the 11th ranked middleweight is a -220 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros believe Hall will go the job done by knockout.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: Oh, man that is a tough one. Uriah Hall is super explosive, super fast. Strickland has power but it will be an awesome fight. I really don’t know but I think Hall will pick him apart and win a decision or late TKO.

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: It’s a good fight but I think Strickland. Both guys have ups and downs but I think Strickland’s pressure will be the difference.

Chris Daukaus, UFC heavyweight: I see Uriah Hall winning by late stoppage.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I think Sean Strickland will win. The style to beat Uriah Hall is that technical brawler who doesn’t get out of your face which is what Strickland does. Hall could 1000 percent put out Strickland’s lights out but I like Strickland.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: Man, Uriah Hall has looked good since going down to Fortis. Strickland has a unique style and is hard to finish but Hall should be able to outpoint him.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I got Uriah Hall of course. Hall being at Fortis and working his wrestling will shut Strickland’s wrestling and on the feet, Hall is a much better striker and will likely get a stoppage.

Charles Rosa, UFC featherweight: Man, Strickland is such a good striker but I think Hall is way better and will get a late TKO win.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I like Strickland. He’s pretty tough and has good boxing and I think he has the style to frustrate Hall.

***

Fighters picking Uriah Hall: Stephen Thompson, Chris Daukaus, Ode Osbourne, Miles Johns, Charles Rosa

Fighters picking Sean Strickland: Vicente Luque, Randy Costa, Mario Bautista

Who do you think wins the UFC Vegas 33 main event between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland?