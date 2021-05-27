UFC Vegas 28: ‘Rozenstruik vs Sakai’ Fight Card and Start Times

The UFC is set to return to action next Saturday night with UFC Vegas 28, headlined by a blockbuster heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai.
Event: UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs Sakai
Date: Saturday, 5th June 2021
Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ – 5pm/7pm EST
Both of these men have faced notable setbacks over the course of their last few fights and while some may not believe in the potential this fight have, this feels like “blink and you’ll miss it” territory for this growing heavyweight division.
Beyond that, there are plenty of other bouts on this card that have the potential to set the MMA sphere on fire.
UFC Vegas 28 Main Card – ESPN+ (7pm EST)
- Heavyweight – Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai
- Heavyweight – Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura
- Middleweight – Roman Dolidze vs. Laureano Staropoli
- Welterweight – Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza
- Heavyweight – Tom Breese vs. Antonio Arroyo
UFC Vegas 28 Prelims – ESPN+ (5pm EST)
- Heavyweight – Tanner Boser vs. Ilir Latifi
- Welterweight – Francisco Trinaldo vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Lightweight – Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones
- Women’s Flyweight – Manon Fiorot vs. Maryna Moroz
- Featherweight – Youssef Zalal vs. Sean Woodson
- Women’s Flyweight – Montana De La Rosa vs. Ariane Lipski
- Lightweight – Claudio Puelles vs. Jordan Leavitt
- Middleweight – Duško Todorović vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Featherweight – Makwan Amirkhani vs. Kamuela Kirk
*NOTE: The range of information regarding this card varies from source to source, including UFC.com, which may mean some of this information is subject to change/alterations*