UFC Vegas 28: ‘Rozenstruik vs Sakai’ Fight Card and Start Times

The UFC is set to return to action next Saturday night with UFC Vegas 28, headlined by a blockbuster heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai.

Event: UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

Date: Saturday, 5th June 2021

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ – 5pm/7pm EST

Both of these men have faced notable setbacks over the course of their last few fights and while some may not believe in the potential this fight have, this feels like “blink and you’ll miss it” territory for this growing heavyweight division.

Beyond that, there are plenty of other bouts on this card that have the potential to set the MMA sphere on fire.

UFC Vegas 28 Main Card – ESPN+ (7pm EST)

Heavyweight – Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai

Heavyweight – Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura

Middleweight – Roman Dolidze vs. Laureano Staropoli

Welterweight – Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza

Heavyweight – Tom Breese vs. Antonio Arroyo

UFC Vegas 28 Prelims – ESPN+ (5pm EST)

Heavyweight – Tanner Boser vs. Ilir Latifi

Welterweight – Francisco Trinaldo vs. Muslim Salikhov

Lightweight – Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones

Women’s Flyweight – Manon Fiorot vs. Maryna Moroz

Featherweight – Youssef Zalal vs. Sean Woodson

Women’s Flyweight – Montana De La Rosa vs. Ariane Lipski

Lightweight – Claudio Puelles vs. Jordan Leavitt

Middleweight – Duško Todorović vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Featherweight – Makwan Amirkhani vs. Kamuela Kirk

*NOTE: The range of information regarding this card varies from source to source, including UFC.com, which may mean some of this information is subject to change/alterations*