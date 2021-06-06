UFC Vegas 28 Results: Santiago Ponzinibbio defeats Miguel Baeza (Highlights)

A welterweight bout featuring former contender Santiago Ponzinibbio squaring off with Miguel Baeza takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 main card.

Ponzinibbio (27-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound from his first round knockout loss to Li Jingliang that occurred back in January. That bout marked Santiago’s first in over three years, and snapped his impressive seven-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Miguel Baeza (10-0 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 sporting a perfect professional record. ‘Caramel Thunder’ has gone 3-0 thus far inside of the Octagon, with all three of those wins coming by stoppage.

Round one begins and Ponzinibbio quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Baeza lands a low kick and then another. Santiago comes forward with a pair of jabs. Miguel Baeza returns fire with a right hand and then a low kick. More low kicks from the American. Santiago Ponzinibbio continues to press forward but he is having trouble connecting with his shots. Baeza with a hard low kick that buckles the knee of Ponzinibbio. The Argentine is back up and looking to cement his jab. Migual cracks him with another heavy low kick. Santiago is forcing the pressure now. Baeza connects with a good right hand to keep him at bay. Another chopping low kick scores for Miguel Baeza. That was nasty. He smashes Ponzinibbio with a jab to the face. Santiago returns fire with a flurry before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio comes forward quickly but immediately eats a hard low kick. Miguel Baeza with a nice right hand followed by a front kick to the body. He lands another good punch and Ponzinibbio is hurt. Pressure now from Baeza. He goes to the body and then lands a crisp jab to the face of the Argentine. Santiago circles and then leaps in with a right hand. Halfway through round two now and Ponzinibbio lands a hard low kick. Miguel Baeza comes forward with a flurry of punches. He lands a nice right hand that appears to stun Ponzinibbio. Still, Santiago fires right back with a straight left. Both men with good jabs in the pocket. He connects with a left hook and then a jab. His face is a mess but he is slowly turning the tide here. The horn sounds to end round two.

Shot for shot 👊 These two are looking for the finish 🤯 #UFCVegas28 pic.twitter.com/qaHCaFdFMR — UFC (@ufc) June 6, 2021

The third and final round of this UFC Vegas 28 welterweight bout begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio comes forward with early pressure. Miguel Baeza tags him with a low kick. He lands another and then throws a jab up the middle. Baeza with a nice right hand. Ponzinibbio comes forward with his jab. He lands a hard outside low kick that buckles Miguel. The undefeated prospect circles to his left and then lands a hard leg kick of his own. Big shots in the pocket from both men now. Ponzinibbio just misses with a big left hand. He lands a nice follow up combination. Low kicks from both fighters. Two minutes remain in the round. Santiago Ponzinibbio with a big combination that appears to rock Miguel Baeza. The youngster returns fire. Both men are wearing a ton of damage on their faces. `Baeza with a kick to the body. ‘Ponz’ goes low with a heavy kick. One minute to go now. Big punches land for both men. Santiago leaps in with a left hook. Miguel responds with a one-two. This is just a wild fight. Ponzinibbio with heavy shots now. The horn finally sounds to end the incredible scrap.

Fight of the night? Month? Year? 😳 👏 What a way to end this scrap! #UFCVegas28 pic.twitter.com/4eCJCePUHi — UFC (@ufc) June 6, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 28 Result: Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Miguel Baeza by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Ponzinibbio fight next following his __ victory over Baeza this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!