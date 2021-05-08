Michael Bisping slams Dillon Danis for suggesting they have beef: “You don’t fight, you’re just an online troll whose as insignificant as a bothersome fly”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is getting sick and tired of being pestered by Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

The verbal sparring between Bisping and Danis began last weekend during the UFC Vegas 25 broadcast. ‘The Count’, who was on commentary duties last Saturday, had replied to one fight fans criticism with a message of “Why don’t you cry about it?”.

That tweet prompted Dillon Danis to jump in on the conversation and he proceeded to attack Michael Bisping with the following message: “You cried when I called you out. Straight bitch you are. Wait till I see you in person!”

Danis would later delete that tweet, but not before it was brought to the attention of Michael Bisping.

“Glad you caught it hahaha. Man that’s funny. That little weasel attention whore is really threatening me in a street fight? Haha I don’t fight in the streets, certainly against little boys but I’m undefeated on the mean streets of clitheroe!” – Bisping responded.

Most recently, Dillon Danis was back on social media where he shared a poll asking fight fans if he should do an Instagram live with Bisping.

That notion clearly did not sit well with the former UFC middleweight champion, as Michael Bisping responded with the following message roasting ‘El Jefe’.

There is no “beef” @dillondanis I’ve never met you nor have I even laid eyes on you. You don’t fight, you’re just an online troll whose as insignificant as a bothersome fly on a warm summers day. pic.twitter.com/3cahe9zB6v — michael (@bisping) May 8, 2021

“There is no ‘beef’ @dillondanis. I’ve never met you nor have I even laid eyes on you. You don’t fight, you’re just an online troll whose as insignificant as a bothersome fly on a warm summers day.” – Bisping wrote on Twitter.

Michael Bisping (30-9 MMA) retired from fighting shortly following his knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum in November of 2017. During his illustrious career the English standout scored notable victories over Chris Leben, Alan Belcher, Cung Le, Thales Leites, Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold and Dan Henderson.

As for Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA), ‘El Jefe’ has not competed since June of 2019 where he scored a first round submission victory over Max Humphrey. Danis has been doing his best to secure a boxing match with Jake Paul but so far nothing has been made official.

What do you think of Michael Bisping comparing Dillon Danis to a bothersome fly on a warm summers day? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!