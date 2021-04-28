Dustin Jacoby expects to KO Ion Cutelaba “early” and fight a ranked guy next

Dustin Jacoby is eager to share the Octagon with Ion Cutelaba on Saturday night.

Cutelaba was originally set to face Devin Clark but Clark was forced out of the bout. After that happened, the UFC called Jacoby who jumped at the opportunity to face a well-known name in Cutelaba.

“I was getting ready to train at my buddy’s place in Arkansas and got the call for the fight. I told them to let me train as I wanted to see how I felt,” Jacoby said to BJPENN.com. “After the session and the drive to the airport, I called my coach and manager and told them to accept the fight. I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Although Jacoby only had two weeks to prepare for Cutelaba, he says it is a good style matchup for him. He knows Cutelaba is an emotional fighter who will try and KO him early.

Yet, Dustin Jacoby believes he will be able to use his kicks and counters to have success against Cutelaba. He also knows a win here will add some hype to his name.

“He’s an emotional guy who fights with a lot of emotion and that can put him in a lot of trouble against me. In the first round, he will come out throwing some big punches looking for the KO,” Jacoby said. “I just need to be technical and precise in that first round. People also have been saying this is a step up in competition for me, but I disagree. I think Maxim Grishin, my last opponent is a problem for anyone and I don’t think there are many people in the rankings who beat him. I’ve also stood and traded with some of the best strikers in my Glory career. I’m extremely confident in this matchup and this fight will get me some more hype and exposure.”

Although Jacoby only had two weeks to train for Cutelaba, he believes he will be the one with the better gas tank on Saturday. He knows “Hulk” will try and KO him early and after three or four minutes, he will gas out and Jacoby will then find the KO shot.

“Absolutely. I had my fight in February and I had some bumps that kept me off from training, but I’ve been back for over a month and back running. It does make me feel a lot better going against a guy that gasses really quick as he has about three minutes and then he fades,” Jacoby said. “I’m going to take him out early. I also think he will try and wrestle which will even gas him out even more. We both have KO power and I think it’s more likely that I can put him out.”

If Dustin Jacoby does KO Ion Cutelaba, he believes a ranked opponent would be next.

“I’m going to be right there in the top-15 after this,” Jacoby concluded. “I fully expect to get a top-ranked opponent after Saturday night.”

Do you think Dustin Jacoby will beat Ion Cutelaba on Saturday?