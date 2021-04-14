UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC on Vegas 24 card featuring an intriguing middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

The UFC Vegas 24 main event sees Whittaker and Gastelum finally fight after they were supposed to meet in 2019 for the title but Whittaker was forced out of the fight on the day of the event. Whittaker is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Jared Cannonier and Darren Till to return to the win column after losing his belt to Israel Adesanya. Gastelum, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Ian Heinisch.

The co-main event sees Jeremy Stephens move back up to lightweight to face Drakkar Klose. Stephens is winless in his last five and is likely in a do-or-die position for his UFC career. Klose, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since UFC 248 in March of 2020 where he was knocked out by Beneil Dariush.

UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC Vegas 24: Odds

Robert Whittaker -275

Kelvin Gastelum +250

Drakkar Klose -110

Jeremy Stephens -110

Andrei Arlovski -130

Chase Sherman +110

Abdul Razak Alhassan -250

Jakob Malkoun +285

Tracy Cortez -235

Justine Kish +200

Lupita Gonidez -185

Jessica Penne +155

Bill Aleo -110

Ricardo Ramos -110

Bartosz Fabinski -150

Gerald Meerschaert +130

Luis Pena -175

Alex Munoz +150

Alexander Romanov -115

Juan Espino -115

Austin Hubbard -175

Dakota Bush +145

Josiane Nunes -175

Zarah Fairn +145

Tony Gravely -205

Anthony Birchak +175

Robert Whittaker opened as a -275 favorite which means you would need to bet $275 to win $100. If you like Gastelum, a $100 bet would net you $250. Other notable lines are the co-main event which they lined as a pure pick’em as well as Andrei Arlovski being a rare betting favorite in this stage of his career, even though he took the fight on short notice.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum card?