UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC on Vegas 24 card featuring an intriguing middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.
The UFC Vegas 24 main event sees Whittaker and Gastelum finally fight after they were supposed to meet in 2019 for the title but Whittaker was forced out of the fight on the day of the event. Whittaker is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Jared Cannonier and Darren Till to return to the win column after losing his belt to Israel Adesanya. Gastelum, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Ian Heinisch.
The co-main event sees Jeremy Stephens move back up to lightweight to face Drakkar Klose. Stephens is winless in his last five and is likely in a do-or-die position for his UFC career. Klose, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since UFC 248 in March of 2020 where he was knocked out by Beneil Dariush.
UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC Vegas 24: Odds
Robert Whittaker -275
Kelvin Gastelum +250
Drakkar Klose -110
Jeremy Stephens -110
Andrei Arlovski -130
Chase Sherman +110
Abdul Razak Alhassan -250
Jakob Malkoun +285
Tracy Cortez -235
Justine Kish +200
Lupita Gonidez -185
Jessica Penne +155
Bill Aleo -110
Ricardo Ramos -110
Bartosz Fabinski -150
Gerald Meerschaert +130
Luis Pena -175
Alex Munoz +150
Alexander Romanov -115
Juan Espino -115
Austin Hubbard -175
Dakota Bush +145
Josiane Nunes -175
Zarah Fairn +145
Tony Gravely -205
Anthony Birchak +175
Robert Whittaker opened as a -275 favorite which means you would need to bet $275 to win $100. If you like Gastelum, a $100 bet would net you $250. Other notable lines are the co-main event which they lined as a pure pick’em as well as Andrei Arlovski being a rare betting favorite in this stage of his career, even though he took the fight on short notice.
Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum card?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM