JP Buys eager to corner and share card with wife Cheyanne, expects to finish Bruno Silva to earn a “statement” win

JP Buys will get to make his UFC debut alongside his wife, Cheyanne.

On the prelims of UFC Vegas 22, JP Buys will face Bruno Silva while on the main card Cheyanne will face Montserrat Ruiz. They will also be looking to make history as the first married couple to both win UFC fights on the same card. Not only are they competing on the same card, but they will also corner one another.

“Cheyanne and I have fought on the same card before, I think it was in 2019,” JP Buys said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “We weren’t able to corner each other back then, but we will corner each other here. She fought first then me, but this time I will fight first. We will celebrate and eat with each other after though. We also are looking to make money as a family in one night and then celebrate on Sunday.”

In his own fight, JP Buys didn’t expect to make his UFC debut against Bruno Silva. He knows the Brazilian is fighting for his UFC job, but Buys is eager to share the Octagon with him.

“I didn’t see this name coming. They gave me a different opponent and I really liked it but it fell through,” Buys said. “The UFC gave me the Bruno Silva fight and he is a known guy. He is friends and training partners with Henry Cejudo so I can make a statement with a win.”

In the fight, JP Buys is confident he will get his hand raised. He knows his ground game is better than Silva’s, but he knows he can’t underestimate him. However, the Fortis MMA believes he will get the stoppage win and put the flyweight division on notice.

“With Bruno, he is training with good people. He doesn’t have a win in the UFC but he has had very entertaining fights,” Buys said. “I know he is a tough guy, he doesn’t get finished often. If I can get a finish it would be a big statement. I see myself finishing him. I’m going in there for a war, I know he is trying to save his job, but at the same time, I have to save mine. I don’t want to start out my UFC career 0-1.”

