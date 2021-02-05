UFC Vegas 18 weigh-in results: Main event official

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens after a brief hiatus with the solid UFC Vegas 18 event out of the APEX facility.

UFC Vegas 18 will be headlined by a clash of ranked heavyweight contenders, as former Strikeforce, Dream and K-1 heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem collides with former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov in a bid to take a crucial step toward a UFC title shot.

The card will be co-headlined by an equally compelling bantamweight attraction, as former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar takes his second fight in the division opposite surging contender Cory Sandhagen. The expectation is that the winner of this fight will be well positioned for a bantamweight title shot.

Other highlights of the UFC Vegas 18 card include a clash of lightweight veterans as Clay Guida takes on Michael Johnson, a collision of ranked lightweights as Diego Ferreira takes on Beneil Dariush, and the Octagon debut of former RIZIN Fighting Federation bantamweight champion Manel Kape, who takes on Alexandre Pantoja at flyweight.

On Friday morning, the fighters on the UFC Vegas 18 bill stepped onto the scale to weigh in for battle.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Vegas 18 Main Card | 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Alistair Overeem (255.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (264)

Frankie Edgar (135.5) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Clay Guida (155) vs. Michael Johnson (154.5)

Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125.5)

Askar Askar (145) vs. Cody Stamann (144.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (155)

UFC Vegas 18 Preliminary Card | 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Danilo Marques (205) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205)

Justin Jaynes (159) vs. Devonte Smith (159.5)

Joselyne Edwards (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135)

Molly McCann (126) vs. Lara Procopio (125.5)

Seungwoo Choi (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Martin Day (146) vs. Timur Valiev (145.5)

Ode Osbourne (143.5) vs. Jerome Rivera (145)

Which fights on the card are you most anticipating? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.