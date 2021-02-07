UFC Vegas 18 Bonus Report: Cory Sandhagen picks up $50K for KO of Frankie Edgar

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov.

The highly anticipated heavyweight bout proved to be a one sided affair. Alexander Volkov was able to pepper Alistair Overeem with strikes right from the opening bell. By round two, ‘The Reem’ was a bloody mess and further combinations from ‘Drago’ only made him worse for wear. Volkov eventually connected with a massive punch that put ‘The Reem’ down for good.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18, former lightweight kingpin Frankie Edgar returned to action for his second career bantamweight bout opposite Cory Sandhagen. The result was a devastating first round finish for ‘The Sandman’ as he connected with a flying knee to the chin of ‘The Answer’ just 28-seconds into the opening round.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 18 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Vegas 18 Bonus Report:

Performance of the night: Cory Sandhagen picked up an extra $50k for his stunning first round knockout victory over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. The win marked Sandhagen’s second straight finish, as he had previously knocked out Marlon Moraes this past October.

Performance of the night: Alexander Volkov earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over former Strikeforce and DREAM champion Alistair Overeem in tonight’s main event.

Fight of the night: Beneil Dariush and Diego Ferreira each picked up an extra $50K for their thrilling war on tonight’s main card. In the end, Dariush was able to extend his current win streak to six in a row with a unanimous decision victory.

