UFC Vegas 13 Results: Andrei Arlovski defeats Tanner Boser (Highlights)

A heavyweight bout featuring former division champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Canadian standout Tanner Boser co-headlines UFC Vegas 13.

Arlovski (29-19 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Philipe Lins in his most recent Octagon appearance in May. That victory put ‘The Pitbull’ back in the win column, as he had previously suffered a brutal first round knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 244.

Meanwhile, Tanner Boser (19-6-1 MMA) has really made a name for himself as of late. The Canadian standout is coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over opponents Philipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa in his most recent efforts.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 13 co-main event begins and Boser lands a low kick to get things started. He lands another as Arlovski tries to find a way inside. Andrei with a flurry of punches. Tanner Boser circles to his right and lands a low kick. Two minutes in and not a ton of action yet. Boser bounces around and then unloads a kick to the body of the former champ. Arlovski fires off his first low kick of the fight. Boser with a left hand. Andrei Arlovski with a low kick but Boser counters with a right hand. Another low kick from Arlovski. He swings and misses with a spinning back fist attempt. Tanner Boser steps into the pocket and throws a front kick to the body. He lands a nice inside low kick. Arlovski is being very patient early but lands a good right hand. Round one comes to an end.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 13 co-main event begins and Arlovski lands a low kick to start things off. Boser rushes in and throws a combination. Arlovski avoids and circles to his left. Andrei with a nice high kick that partially connects. Boser attempts a high kick of his own but it is blocked. Andrei Arlovski connects with a good right hand. Boser with a kick to the body. Definitely some more action here in round two. Andrei with another hard right hand over the top. Tanner Boser wings a punch of his own but misses the mark. The former heavyweight champion with a front kick to the body of Boser. He lands a nice left as Tanner presses forward. Boser with a chopping low kick and then another. Arlovski with a hard low kick. He looks to close the distance but Boser circles out to avoid. Another front kick attempt from Andrei. Tanner lands a good leg kick and then a counter right to the body. Arlovski with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 13 co-headliner begins and Andrei Arlovski comes forward with a head kick attempt that misses. Tanner Boser returns fire with a flurry. He lands a right hand. Arlovski with a good counter. Boser goes low with a kick. He lands another followed by a jab. Andrei goes to the body with a right hook. Boser lands another set of low kicks. Arlovski returns fire and then misses with a high kick. Tanner looks for a spinning back fist but Andrei saw it coming. Arlovski lands a clean right hand. That was nice shot. Boser appears to be ok and comes forward with pressure. Andrei Arlovski lands a nice combination. He follows that up with a crisp right hand. Two minutes remain in the fight. ‘The Pitbull’ with another good punch up the middle. Boser attempts to return fire but eats a body shot. The Canadian gets clipped by a big right from Arlovski. Boser with a low kick and then another. Andrei returns fire with a counter right hand. Twenty seconds remain and the fighters trade low kicks. Another low kick for Boser. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC Vegas 13 Result: Andrei Arlovski def. Tanner Boser by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

