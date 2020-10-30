Mike Tyson shares his prediction for Roy Jones Jr. boxing match: “A lot of pain”

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson shared his prediction for how he believes his upcoming exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. will go.

Tyson meets Jones Jr. on November 28 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The bout will mark the fight boxing match for Tyson in 15 years as he retired from the sport in 2005. At age 54, he now returns to the boxing ring to take on the 51-year-old Jones Jr., who has won his last four fights. Although both men are in the latter stages of their combat sports careers, just based on name value alone this is going to be a massive boxing event.

With the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. fight coming up in a month, both men have been making the media rounds to promote the fight. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Tyson was asked to share a prediction for his upcoming fight, and “Iron” said to expect a vintage performance.

“Pain, baby, pain. A lot of pain,” Tyson said of how the fight with Jones Jr. will play out.

Although both Tyson and Jones Jr. are getting way up there in age, which is one of the reasons why some fans and media are questioning the legitimacy of the fight, Tyson said he is taking the fight as seriously as he can. Even though both men are in their 50s, Tyson said that when he steps into the ring he will imagine a prime Jones Jr. is in there with him.

“Hey, I anticipate fighting Roy Jones in his prime. I’m not thinking about his past and the fights he lost. I anticipate fighting the guy who’s the best fighter on the planet in his prime. So that’s what I’m going in there and preparing to do,” Tyson said.

