UFC Vegas 111 winner feels he matches up well with Alexandre Pantoja

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025
Alexandre Pantoja celebrates UFC win

One winner on the recent UFC Vegas 111 card thinks he can be a difficult fight for Alexandre Pantoja.

Joseph Morales was in action in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 111 this past Saturday. He shared the Octagon with Matt Schnell inside the UFC Apex. Morales secured a first-round submission finish via guillotine choke.

During the UFC Vegas 111 post-fight press conference, Morales talked about maximizing his opportunity (via MMAJunkie).

“(For UFC) to have the confident to put me in a co-main event, and to have a performance like that – it’s amazing,” Morales told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC Fight Night 264. “I’m happy to be here in the UFC and I’m just grateful to have the opportunity, and hopefully those opportunities still continue.”

Morales then turned his attention to the future. He shared his belief that he would give reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Pantoja a run for his money.

“I think Pantoja’s one of the greatest flyweights of all time,” Morales said. “I honestly would love for him to win because I feel I match up great with him. I feel like his striking is really good, but I just have the IQ and his jiu-jitsu is great, but so is mine. I feel I’d be able to match that.”

Pantoja is scheduled to put his gold at stake during the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view event. He will put his 125-pound gold at stake against Joshua Van in the co-main event of UFC 323 on Dec. 6. The main event of the card will be a rematch between UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan.

As for Morales, he’ll look to keep working his way up for a chance to prove he’s ready for the elite crop of flyweight talent. He’s riding a five-fight winning streak, which can be extended to seven if you count his two exhibition wins on “The Ultimate Fighter.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Joseph Morales UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev UFC champion

UFC Hall of Famer thinks Islam Makhachev enters GOAT talk if he defeats JDM

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025
Dominick Cruz and Urijah Faber
UFC

UFC icons Urijah Faber and Dominick Cruz reflect on personal rivalry

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

Urijah Faber has explained why he’s ultimately grateful for Dominick Cruz despite their bitter rivalry.

Mike Perry defeats Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82
UFC

Former UFC star Mike Perry admits BKFC dream fights are drying up

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

Mike Perry has enjoyed success under the BKFC banner, but could the bloom be off the rose in terms of fantasy matchups?

Islam Makhachev celebrates victory
Jack Della Maddalena

MMA legend questions Islam Makhachev's effectiveness at welterweight ahead of UFC 322 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

Will Islam Makhachev run into problems at welterweight during UFC 322?

UFC Octagon blue
UFC

UFC Vegas 111 winner scoffs at those who say TKO win was controversial

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

UFC Vegas 111 is in the books and the main event winner isn’t pleased with some of the reception he’s gotten.

Christian Leroy Duncan, UFC Vegas 111, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 111 Bonus Report: Christian Leroy Duncan one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025
Gabriel Bonfim, Randy Brown, UFC Vegas 111, Pros react, UFC
Randy Brown

Pros react after Gabriel Bonfim KO's Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 111: "Bad stoppage"

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 event was headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Gabriel Bonfim taking on Randy Brown.

Gabriel Bonfim, Randy Brown, UFC Vegas 111, Results, UFC
Randy Brown

UFC Vegas 111 Results: Gabriel Bonfim KO's Randy Brown (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 results, including the welterweight main event between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown.

Joseph Morales, UFC Vegas 111, Results, UFC
Matt Schnell

UFC Vegas 111 Results: Joseph Morales stops Matt Schnell in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 results, including the co-main event between Matt Schnell and Joseph Morales.

Uros Medic, UFC Vegas 111, Results, TKO, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 111 Results: Uros Medic TKO's Muslim Salikhov (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 results, including the welterweight bout between Muslim Salikhov and Uros Medic.