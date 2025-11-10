Jake Peacock promises surprise style against Suakim: “They have no clue what’s coming”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2025
Jake Peacock

Evolution defines Jake Peacock’s approach to every training camp. The British-Canadian striker promises that expectations mean nothing when his reinvented style debuts Sunday night in Tokyo.

Peacock battles Thai veteran Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in bantamweight Muay Thai action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 32-year-old Road to ONE: Canada winner carries a perfect promotional record into his toughest test. Victory over the former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion would eliminate doubt about his elite status.

Peacock dominated Kohei Shinjo via unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 58 last April. His most recent outing at ONE 171 in February showcased devastating power when he dropped Shinji Suzuki three times before earning a third-round TKO.

Mental strength separates elite fighters from talented competitors. Technical skills become equal at the world level, leaving mindset as the decisive factor in championship-caliber matchups.

Suakim brings relentless forward pressure and legendary toughness forged through decades of elite Thai competition. He recently broke his orbital bone early in a fight yet continued walking forward, refusing to quit regardless of damage accumulated.

“I want to keep testing myself and seeing just how good I can be and where I can go. I don’t want to waste time either. I’m 32, and I don’t feel like I’ve reached my prime yet,” Peacock said.

“At this level, at the world level, you’re talking about the top 20 in the world. It’s all mental, because we can all punch, kick, knee, and elbow. We’re all fit, we’re all tough. It’s about mentality at this stage.”

Jake Peacock refined skills during Thailand training camp

Jake Peacock immersed himself in Thailand’s renowned Muay Thai facilities for fight preparation. The 12-week camp split between Bangkok’s 8 Star Muay Thai and Superpro Samui on Koh Samui provided new sparring partners and refreshed competitive hunger.

Training abroad allowed complete focus on technical refinement. The peaceful island rhythm gave clarity while eliminating everyday distractions that clutter preparation.

His family joined him throughout camp, creating perfect balance between intense training sessions and meaningful recovery time. The simplified lifestyle sharpened his mental edge heading into career-defining combat.

Peacock promises Sunday’s performance will shock observers expecting familiar patterns. His reinvention between camps produces unpredictable styles that confuse opponents and audiences alike.

“They’re expecting one style, but they’ll get something completely different. Everyone has an idea of how I fight — they have no clue what’s coming,” he said.

“I’m very powerful for the division. I don’t think he’ll be able to walk through my shots like he’s done with others. I’m always going for a finish – that’s what I do.”

