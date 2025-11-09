UFC Vegas 111 Results: Joseph Morales stops Matt Schnell in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025
Joseph Morales, UFC Vegas 111, Results, UFC

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 results, including the co-main event between Matt Schnell and Joseph Morales.

Schnell (17-10 MMA) was most recently seen in action at April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Jimmy Flick. That victory snapped a three-fight losing skid for ‘Danger’, who had previously suffered setbacks to Cody Durden, Steve Erceg and Matheus Nicolau.

Meanwhile, Joseph Morales (14-2 MMA) currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of submission over Alibi Idiris at August’s UFC 319 event in Chicago.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 111 co-main event begins and Matt Schnell takes the center of the Octagon and lands a low kick. He pumps his jab and then throws a 1-2. Another jab, but this time Joseph Morales ducks under and counters with a 1-2 of his own. A nice right hook from Morales. Schnell shoots in and scores a takedown. He is quickly reversed by Morales who is now on top and in side control. Some good short elbows from Morales. He switches to a kimura attempt. Schnell scrambles free but is now in a crucifix. Matt scrambles and is able to escape. He lands in a guillotine however and this choke hold is deep. Schnell looks to adjust but Morales has this locked in. There’s the tap. It’s all over!

Official UFC Vegas 111 Results: Joseph Morales def. Matt Schnell via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:54 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Morales fight next following his submission victory over Schnell this evening in Las Vegas?

