Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis undercard gets surprising trilogy bout between two ex-UFC names

A trilogy bout has been added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta ‘Tank” Davis, and it’s sure to surprise many.

Most Valuable Promotions has announced that UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva will be taking on Chris Weidman in a six-round boxing match that will have a 205-pound weight limit. This will be the first time Silva and Weidman will collide in a combat sports bout since their infamous Dec. 2013 rematch, which saw “The Spider” suffer a brutal leg break.

🚨IT’S OFFICIAL 🚨@SpiderAnderson and @chrisweidman will close out the biggest combat a sports saga Friday, November 14th Live on Netflix‼️ Who yall got?⬇️⬇️ ——-

Friday, November 14

LIVE on Netflix

Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

Silva vs. Weidman will open the Paul vs. Davis card inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. In a press release, Silva commented on being a part of the Nov. 14 card.

“I am super excited to embark on another battle against Chris,” Silva said in a release. “We have a history and on Friday, Nov. 14, live only on Netflix, we’re putting another stamp on our chapter together. It will be a spectacle for the fans!”

Weidman also shared some words, reminding fans that he holds two victories over Silva.