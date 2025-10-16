Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis undercard gets surprising trilogy bout between two ex-UFC names

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 16, 2025
Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference

A trilogy bout has been added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta ‘Tank” Davis, and it’s sure to surprise many.

Most Valuable Promotions has announced that UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva will be taking on Chris Weidman in a six-round boxing match that will have a 205-pound weight limit. This will be the first time Silva and Weidman will collide in a combat sports bout since their infamous Dec. 2013 rematch, which saw “The Spider” suffer a brutal leg break.

Silva vs. Weidman will open the Paul vs. Davis card inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. In a press release, Silva commented on being a part of the Nov. 14 card.

“I am super excited to embark on another battle against Chris,” Silva said in a release. “We have a history and on Friday, Nov. 14, live only on Netflix, we’re putting another stamp on our chapter together. It will be a spectacle for the fans!”

Weidman also shared some words, reminding fans that he holds two victories over Silva.

“I’m undefeated in boxing and it’s gonna stay that way on Friday, Nov. 14, live on Netflix,” Weidman said. “I’m the original spider killer.”

Weidman shocked the MMA world on July 6, 2013. Silva was taunting Weidman, which cost him dearly. While “The Spider” was used to toying with his opponents throughout his dominant UFC run, Weidman knocked Silva out when his hands were down. It remains one of the most shocking moments in MMA history, and one that fans still talk about today.

Silva has had success inside the boxing ring. He’s defeated the likes of former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. “The Spider” dropped a unanimous decision to Paul back in Oct. 2022.

Weidman has yet to have a pro boxing match, so it’ll be interesting to see how he fares against Silva in this environment. Stick to the BJPenn.com homepage for the latest info on the Paul vs. “Tank” card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anderson Silva Boxing News Chris Weidman

Related

Paulie Malignaggi appears at an Ultimate Boxxer press conference

Boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi mocks MMA fans as 'not that intelligent' in latest dig at rival sport

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025
Jake Paul appears at a press conference, opposite Arturo Gatti Jr.
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares emotional tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr. after promising boxer's tragic death

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2025

Jake Paul and many boxing stars are mourning the tragic death of Arturo Gatti Jr.

Jeremy Stephens enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC Des Moines
Boxing News

Jeremy Stephens breaks social media silence after loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Jeremy Stephens’s Bare Knuckle FC showdown with Mike Perry didn’t go according to plan last weekend in Newark.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford staredown
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White praises execution of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford event

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025

Dana White has praised the execution of the recent boxing event between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Manny Pacquiao enters the boxing ring for his fight against Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao

Report: Manny Pacquiao in talks to face WBA welterweight champ in targeted January boxing return

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

46-year-old Manny Pacquiao will get a second crack at earning another world championship belt since returning to professional boxing.

Conor McGregor speaks at a BKFC press conference, opposite Mike Perry walking to the ring for his boxing match against Jake Paul

Conor McGregor threatens to cut 'Michael' Perry with a loss to Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025
Wanderlei Silva after post-fight KO
Kamaru Usman

Former UFC champion blames Wanderlei Silva for post-fight incident that led to injuries

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 2, 2025

An ex-UFC champion believes Wanderlei Silva deserves blame for a recent post-fight melee.

BKFC head David Feldman appears at a press conference, opposite an altercation between Darren Till and Mike Perry
Darren Till

Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is 'calling nonstop' for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

The often talked about fight between former UFC standouts Darren Till and Mike Perry is closer than ever to coming to fruition in the Bare Knuckle FC ring.

UFC CEO Dana White, PFL
UFC

Dana White isn't the savior of boxing, but he's 'not the worst thing that's ever happened to it'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t believe his presence in the boxing world is as bad as some make it out to be.

Wanderlei Silva hospital
Matt Brown

Retired UFC fighter shares blunt advice amid Wanderlei Silva's post-fight debacle

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 30, 2025

A former UFC slugger has a message for other fighters in the wake of Wanderlei Silva’s post-fight disaster.