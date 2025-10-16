Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis undercard gets surprising trilogy bout between two ex-UFC names
A trilogy bout has been added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta ‘Tank” Davis, and it’s sure to surprise many.
Most Valuable Promotions has announced that UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva will be taking on Chris Weidman in a six-round boxing match that will have a 205-pound weight limit. This will be the first time Silva and Weidman will collide in a combat sports bout since their infamous Dec. 2013 rematch, which saw “The Spider” suffer a brutal leg break.
🚨IT’S OFFICIAL 🚨@SpiderAnderson and @chrisweidman will close out the biggest combat a sports saga Friday, November 14th Live on Netflix‼️
Who yall got?⬇️⬇️
——-
Friday, November 14
LIVE on Netflix
Kaseya Center – Miami, FL#SilvaWeidman #JakeTank pic.twitter.com/fzJfnsoF0M
— Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 16, 2025
Silva vs. Weidman will open the Paul vs. Davis card inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. In a press release, Silva commented on being a part of the Nov. 14 card.
“I am super excited to embark on another battle against Chris,” Silva said in a release. “We have a history and on Friday, Nov. 14, live only on Netflix, we’re putting another stamp on our chapter together. It will be a spectacle for the fans!”
Weidman also shared some words, reminding fans that he holds two victories over Silva.
“I’m undefeated in boxing and it’s gonna stay that way on Friday, Nov. 14, live on Netflix,” Weidman said. “I’m the original spider killer.”
Weidman shocked the MMA world on July 6, 2013. Silva was taunting Weidman, which cost him dearly. While “The Spider” was used to toying with his opponents throughout his dominant UFC run, Weidman knocked Silva out when his hands were down. It remains one of the most shocking moments in MMA history, and one that fans still talk about today.
Silva has had success inside the boxing ring. He’s defeated the likes of former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. “The Spider” dropped a unanimous decision to Paul back in Oct. 2022.
Weidman has yet to have a pro boxing match, so it’ll be interesting to see how he fares against Silva in this environment. Stick to the BJPenn.com homepage for the latest info on the Paul vs. “Tank” card.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Anderson Silva Boxing News Chris Weidman