UFC rankings update: Conor McGregor nearly off pound-for-pound list

The UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of Saturday’s UFC Sao Paulo card, and as expected, there have been some interesting changes.
Most notably, former UFC lightweight heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua has been 86’d from the light heavyweight rankings after battling Paul Craig to a draw in the UFC Sao Paulo co-main event.
Perhaps the most notable change to these new UFC rankings, however, is seemingly unrelated to UFC Sao Paulo: Conor McGregor has taken a tough, two-spot tumble down the UFC’s pound-for-pound list, making impact at No. 14.
Just two spots away from a complete removal from the pound-for-pound rankings.
Given that he’s poised to return to the cage on Jan. 18, his spill down the infamously corrupt UFC rankings is a little surprising. You’d think the promotion would want him higher up the list, not lower down it.
At any rate, here are the new UFC rankings after UFC Sao Paulo (via MMA Mania):
POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Stipe Miocic
5. Amanda Nunes
6. Daniel Cormier
7. Max Holloway
8. Israel Adesanya
9. Tony Ferguson
10. Kamaru Usman
11. Valentina Shevchenko
12. Dustin Poirier
13. Robert Whittaker +1
14. Conor McGregor -2
15. Tyron Woodley
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Brandon Moreno
6. Kai Kara France
7. Rogerio Bontorin
8. Tim Elliott
9. Matt Schnell
10. Jordan Espinosa
11. Alex Perez
12. Askar Askarov
13. Ryan Benoit
14. Mark De La Rosa
15. Raulian Paiva
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Cory Sandhagen
4. Petr Yan
5. Raphael Assuncao
6. Pedro Munhoz
7. Jimmie Rivera
8. Cody Garbrandt
9. Cody Stamann
10. Rob Font
11. John Dodson
12. Urijah Faber
13. Song Yadong
14. Marlon Vera
15. Casey Kenney
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY
1. Alexander Volkanovski
2. Brian Ortega
3. Jose Aldo
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
5. Frankie Edgar
6. Yair Rodriguez
7. Chan Sung Jung
8. Renato Moicano
9. Jeremy Stephens
10. Josh Emmett
11. Calvin Kattar
12. Shane Burgos
13. Mirsad Bektic
14. Arnold Allen
15. Ryan Hall
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Tony Ferguson
2. Dustin Poirier
3. Conor McGregor
4. Justin Gaethje
5. Donald Cerrone
6. Paul Felder
7. Dan Hooker
8. Kevin Lee
9. Al Iaquinta
10. Edson Barboza
11. Anthony Pettis
12. Gregor Gillespie
13. Charles Oliveira
14. Alexander Hernandez
15. Islam Makhachev
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Demian Maia
7. Santiago Ponzinibbio
8. Stephen Thompson
9. Nate Diaz
10. Anthony Pettis
11. Robbie Lawler
12. Ben Askren
13. Vicente Luque
14. Gilbert Burns
15. Geoff Neal
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Paulo Costa
3. Yoel Romero
4. Jared Cannonier
5. Darren Till
6. Jack Hermansson
7. Kelvin Gastelum
8. Derek Brunson +1
9. Edmen Shahbazyan +1
10. Ian Heinisch +1
11. Uriah Hall +1
12. Brad Tavares +1
13. Antonio Carlos Junior +1
14. Omari Akhmedov +1
15. Anderson Silva *NR
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: JON JONES
1. Thiago Santos +1
2. Daniel Cormier -1
3. Anthony Smith
4. Dominick Reyes
5. Corey Anderson
6. Jan Blachowicz
7. Alexander Gustafsson
8. Volkan Oezdemir
9. Glover Teixeira
10. Aleksandar Rakic
11. Johnny Walker
12. Ilir Latifi
13. Misha Cirkunov
14. Nikita Krylov +1
15. Ronaldo Souza *NR
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes
4. Junior dos Santos
5. Derrick Lewis
6. (T) Alistair Overeem
6. (T) Alexander Volkov
8. Walt Harris
9. Shamil Abdurakhimov
10. Blagoy Ivanov
11. Aleksei Oleinik
12. Augusto Sakai
13. Sergei Pavlovich
14. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
15. Maurice Greene
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: WEILI ZHANG
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Tatiana Suarez
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5. Nina Ansaroff
6. Claudia Gadelha
7. Carla Esparza
8. Michelle Waterson
9. Marina Rodriguez
10. Cynthia Calvillo
11. Alexa Grasso
12. Felice Herrig
13. Tecia Torres
14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
15. Amanda Ribas
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Katlyn Chookagian
2. Jessica Eye
3. Joanne Calderwood
4. Liz Carmouche
5. Jennifer Maia
6. Viviane Araujo
7. Lauren Murphy +1
8. Roxanne Modafferi +1
9. Andrea Lee -2
10. Maycee Barber
11. Alexis Davis
12. Montana De La Rosa
13. Antonina Shevchenko
14. Mara Romero Borella
15. Paige VanZant
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Ketlen Vieira
3. Holly Holm
4. Julianna Pena
5. Aspen Ladd
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Yana Kunitskaya
8. Marion Reneau
9. Sara McMann
10. Irene Aldana
11. Lina Lansberg
12. Macy Chiasson
13. Nicco Montano
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Bethe Correia
Still no UFC rankings for the women’s featherweight division…
This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/19/2019.