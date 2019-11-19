UFC rankings update: Conor McGregor nearly off pound-for-pound list

The UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of Saturday’s UFC Sao Paulo card, and as expected, there have been some interesting changes.

Most notably, former UFC lightweight heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua has been 86’d from the light heavyweight rankings after battling Paul Craig to a draw in the UFC Sao Paulo co-main event.

Perhaps the most notable change to these new UFC rankings, however, is seemingly unrelated to UFC Sao Paulo: Conor McGregor has taken a tough, two-spot tumble down the UFC’s pound-for-pound list, making impact at No. 14.

Just two spots away from a complete removal from the pound-for-pound rankings.

Given that he’s poised to return to the cage on Jan. 18, his spill down the infamously corrupt UFC rankings is a little surprising. You’d think the promotion would want him higher up the list, not lower down it.

POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Amanda Nunes

6. Daniel Cormier

7. Max Holloway

8. Israel Adesanya

9. Tony Ferguson

10. Kamaru Usman

11. Valentina Shevchenko

12. Dustin Poirier

13. Robert Whittaker +1

14. Conor McGregor -2

15. Tyron Woodley

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Brandon Moreno

6. Kai Kara France

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Tim Elliott

9. Matt Schnell

10. Jordan Espinosa

11. Alex Perez

12. Askar Askarov

13. Ryan Benoit

14. Mark De La Rosa

15. Raulian Paiva

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Raphael Assuncao

6. Pedro Munhoz

7. Jimmie Rivera

8. Cody Garbrandt

9. Cody Stamann

10. Rob Font

11. John Dodson

12. Urijah Faber

13. Song Yadong

14. Marlon Vera

15. Casey Kenney

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

5. Frankie Edgar

6. Yair Rodriguez

7. Chan Sung Jung

8. Renato Moicano

9. Jeremy Stephens

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Shane Burgos

13. Mirsad Bektic

14. Arnold Allen

15. Ryan Hall

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Conor McGregor

4. Justin Gaethje

5. Donald Cerrone

6. Paul Felder

7. Dan Hooker

8. Kevin Lee

9. Al Iaquinta

10. Edson Barboza

11. Anthony Pettis

12. Gregor Gillespie

13. Charles Oliveira

14. Alexander Hernandez

15. Islam Makhachev

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Demian Maia

7. Santiago Ponzinibbio

8. Stephen Thompson

9. Nate Diaz

10. Anthony Pettis

11. Robbie Lawler

12. Ben Askren

13. Vicente Luque

14. Gilbert Burns

15. Geoff Neal

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Paulo Costa

3. Yoel Romero

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Darren Till

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Kelvin Gastelum

8. Derek Brunson +1

9. Edmen Shahbazyan +1

10. Ian Heinisch +1

11. Uriah Hall +1

12. Brad Tavares +1

13. Antonio Carlos Junior +1

14. Omari Akhmedov +1

15. Anderson Silva *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1. Thiago Santos +1

2. Daniel Cormier -1

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Corey Anderson

6. Jan Blachowicz

7. Alexander Gustafsson

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Glover Teixeira

10. Aleksandar Rakic

11. Johnny Walker

12. Ilir Latifi

13. Misha Cirkunov

14. Nikita Krylov +1

15. Ronaldo Souza *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Junior dos Santos

5. Derrick Lewis

6. (T) Alistair Overeem

6. (T) Alexander Volkov

8. Walt Harris

9. Shamil Abdurakhimov

10. Blagoy Ivanov

11. Aleksei Oleinik

12. Augusto Sakai

13. Sergei Pavlovich

14. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

15. Maurice Greene

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Nina Ansaroff

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Carla Esparza

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Amanda Ribas

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Jessica Eye

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. Liz Carmouche

5. Jennifer Maia

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Lauren Murphy +1

8. Roxanne Modafferi +1

9. Andrea Lee -2

10. Maycee Barber

11. Alexis Davis

12. Montana De La Rosa

13. Antonina Shevchenko

14. Mara Romero Borella

15. Paige VanZant

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya

8. Marion Reneau

9. Sara McMann

10. Irene Aldana

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Macy Chiasson

13. Nicco Montano

14. Sijara Eubanks

15. Bethe Correia

Still no UFC rankings for the women’s featherweight division…

