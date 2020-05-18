Conor McGregor reviews performance in Mayweather fight ahead of “part 2”

Conor McGregor recently rewatched his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and he seems to be very happy with his performance.

McGregor, a former two-division UFC champ, and Mayweather, an undefeated boxing legend, met in the boxing ring in 2017. The pair’s crossover fight generated massive mainstream interest and went down as one of the most lucrative bouts in combat sports history.

While McGregor ended up losing the fight via 10th-round TKO, he performed far above expectation in the fight, even winning the opening rounds in the eyes of many onlookers. His surprising performance against the boxing legend has earned positive feedback from many combat sports notables over the years, including Mike Tyson.

Speaking on Twitter on Monday, McGregor reiterated how much Tyson’s praise means to him. He also divulged that he recently rewatched his fight with Mayweather, and that he’s satisfied with his efforts.

“It was a great contest, just watched it back,” McGregor wrote. “Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him. I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for.None more so than from Mike. Excited for part 2.”

As McGregor suggests, there is still plenty of buzz about a potential rematch with Mayweather. For his part, the Irishman is extremely confident he’d emerge victorious in this potential do-over.

