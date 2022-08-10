Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a “disaster” for the UFC

Chael Sonnen is explaining why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a ‘disaster’ for the UFC.

It will be Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) on Saturday November 12th, 2022 at UFC 281 in the middleweight main event, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Pereira is boasting 6 wins in a row coming into the match. Adesanya has been victorious in his last 3 fights.

Pereira is the only fighter to have knocked out Adesanya in combat sports. Poatan is a former two-weight GLORY kickboxing champion who defeated Adesanya twice during his kickboxing days.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Sonnen had this to say about the upcoming bout (h/t MMANews):

“So Pereira’s done a really great job. But he is absolutely double-crossing his partners. He is. He has a job to come out and sell and to build this fight. And if he wins this fight, he now takes the division on his shoulders. If he’s going to take the reins from Adesanya, you gotta look at everything that Adesanya is doing. You gotta be able to replace that and more. We’re not even in the conversation! Let alone going to achieve those things.”

Continuing, pondering if Alex Pereira should win, Sonnen said:

“It would be a disaster if Pereira were to win that fight, add that to the promotional tools. You have one of the great marketers in the sport who cares about the audience, he cares enough to bring you guys entertainment. Versus a guy (Pereira) who doesn’t. Who I’m not positive could spell entertain – just doesn’t get that side of it.”

Do you agree with Sonnen, the former two-division UFC title challenger, that the Adesanya vs Pereira fight could be a disaster for the UFC if ‘Poatan‘ wins? Who will you be betting on?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!