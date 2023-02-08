UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has a message for those critical of his wrestling: “Almost nobody could be able to put Israel down with a takedown”

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has hit back at those critical of his wrestling skills ahead of his rematch with Israel Adesanya.

The rise of ‘Poatan’ has been pretty remarkable. After just three wins in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he earned a shot at Israel Adesanya’s crown. Then, at UFC 281, he took his opportunity and ran with it by knocking ‘Stylebender’ out to become the new king at 185 pounds.

Now, the UFC plans on running it back at UFC 287 in Miami this April. On that night, Pereira will get the chance to once again prove that he is the best middleweight in the game.

However, some have still criticised Alex’s wrestling and noted that it could be a target for Adesanya during the rematch.

In a recent interview, Pereira hit back and made it known that he was able to take Israel down at MSG.

“The people who talk about that are the people that never grappled (me), that trained with (me),” Pereira said. “All the guys that come in and roll with (me), grapple, do some MMA, they leave very surprised and say, ‘Man, I didn’t know he could grapple like that.’ But (I’m) not trying to prove nothing to nobody. (I’m) just doing (my) thing, but stay tuned for the future.”

Pereira hits back

He continued, “People say that (I) cannot grapple, but almost nobody could be able to put Israel down with a takedown. (I) took him down, so what’s going on?”

Pereira won the battle once again, but now, it’s time to prove that he can put an end to the war.

