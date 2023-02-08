Dana White claims Islam Makhachev’s criticism regarding lack of promotion for UFC 284 was taken out of context: “Yeah, that’s not true”

UFC president Dana White has responded to Islam Makhachev’s comments regarding the promotion of UFC 284.

This weekend, Alexander Volkanovski will move up to take on Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. In doing so, the promotion will be pitting the #1 and #2 fighters in the world against one another – arguably for the first time.

However, Makhachev recently indicated that he wasn’t convinced by the promotion of the event from Dana White and the company.

It created a conversation within the MMA community with regard to what is, and isn’t, the correct course of action for hyping up a big fight.

During a recent interview with Jim Rome, White addressed the remarks.

Dana White responds to Islam Makhachev’s comments about UFC 284 promotion: ‘What does he know about what’s going on?’https://t.co/U0nzXr1SoT pic.twitter.com/rYIOHsTMRO — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 8, 2023

“Yeah, that’s not true,” White replied. “First of all, I’ve talked to Islam. First of all, who interviewed him? Who translated for him? I mean, the guy speaks Russian. Taken out of context.

White responds to Makhachev

“First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything,” White continued on Makhachev. “It’s going to be one of the top-five biggest fights of all-time. First of all, the event sold out. Right? You couldn’t get a ticket if you wanted to get a ticket in Perth. And this thing is trending right now to be the biggest pay-per-view event in Australia, which, it’s like six percent behind the Conor McGregor [vs. Dustin] Poirier 3 fight. It’s probably going to break the record. So to say that the fight hasn’t been [promoted], that’s just ridiculous. That’s what you call some internet BS.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Dana White? How do you think the UFC should have promoted this fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!