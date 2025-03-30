UFC Mexico City Results: Manuel Torres TKO’s Drew Dober (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Mexico City results, including the co-main event between Manuel Torres and Drew Dober.

Torres (16-3 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Ignacio Bahamondes at last September’s UFC 306 event. That setback snapped a 6-fight winning streak for the 30-year-old Mexican standout.

Meanwhile, Drew Dober (27-15 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a third-round TKO loss to Jean Silva last July. The 36-year-old fan favorite has gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances.

Round one of the UFC Mexico City co-main event begins and Drew Dober throws out a jab. Manuel Torres returns fire with a front kick to the body. Dober with a low kick. Torres answers with a nice 1-2. The lightweights trade low kicks. Dober misses with a body kick attempt. Torres with a nice straight right. He is using his range well early here. Another nice from kick from the Mexican fighter. Drew Dober swarms in with a flurry but nothing really connects. A big right hand sends Dober crashing to the canvas. Manuel Torres with a flurry of hammer fists and this one is all over! WOW!

EL LOCO ENDS IT 😱 Manuel Torres with a HUGE TKO victory at #UFCMexico! pic.twitter.com/AJEOb1d490 — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2025

Official UFC Mexico City Results: Manuel Torres def. Drew Dober via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Torres fight next following his KO victory over Dober this evening in Mexico City?