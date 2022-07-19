UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ Fight Card and Start Times

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to London for the second time this year with a card headlined by a heavyweight battle between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.
Event: UFC on ESPN+ 66: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Date: Saturday, 23rd July 2022
Location: O2 Arena, London, England
Broadcast: ESPN+ – 12pm/3pm EST
Whenever the UFC heads across the pond we’re almost guaranteed to have a good time and after what went down back in March, you just knew they had to run it back in the English capital.
UFC president Dana White wasn’t shy on the night when saying that he wanted to head back to the O2 Arena and while the card is different this time around, there are plenty of potential bangers for fans and pundits alike to get excited about.
Let's run it back shall we… 🇬🇧
📺 Watch #UFCLondon this Saturday!
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 19, 2022
UFC London Main Card – ESPN+ (3pm EST)
- Heavyweight – Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall
- Middleweight – Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis
- Lightweight – Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
- Light Heavyweight – Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Women’s Flyweight – Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy
- Light Heavyweight – Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir
UFC London Prelims – ESPN+ (12pm EST)
- Lightweight – Mason Jones vs. L’udovit Klein
- Lightweight – Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic
- Featherweight – Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa
- Featherweight – Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce
- Flyweight – Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson
- Lightweight – Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson
- Women’s Flyweight – Victoria Leonardo vs Mandy Bohm
- Welterweight – Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby
You’d have to think the people’s main event is going to be Paddy Pimblett’s return to action but when you take one look at the names on that card, it’s not hard to see why there could be another special night on the way.
What are you most excited to see on this UFC London card? Who do you favour in the main event between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!