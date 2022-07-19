UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ Fight Card and Start Times

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to London for the second time this year with a card headlined by a heavyweight battle between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 66: Blaydes vs Aspinall

Date: Saturday, 23rd July 2022

Location: O2 Arena, London, England

Broadcast: ESPN+ – 12pm/3pm EST

Whenever the UFC heads across the pond we’re almost guaranteed to have a good time and after what went down back in March, you just knew they had to run it back in the English capital.

UFC president Dana White wasn’t shy on the night when saying that he wanted to head back to the O2 Arena and while the card is different this time around, there are plenty of potential bangers for fans and pundits alike to get excited about.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Let's run it back shall we… 🇬🇧 📺 Watch #UFCLondon this Saturday! — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 19, 2022

UFC London Main Card – ESPN+ (3pm EST)

Heavyweight – Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Middleweight – Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

Lightweight – Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Light Heavyweight – Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Women’s Flyweight – Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

Light Heavyweight – Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

UFC London Prelims – ESPN+ (12pm EST)

Lightweight – Mason Jones vs. L’udovit Klein

Lightweight – Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic

Featherweight – Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa

Featherweight – Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce

Flyweight – Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson

Lightweight – Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson

Women’s Flyweight – Victoria Leonardo vs Mandy Bohm

Welterweight – Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby

You’d have to think the people’s main event is going to be Paddy Pimblett’s return to action but when you take one look at the names on that card, it’s not hard to see why there could be another special night on the way.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What are you most excited to see on this UFC London card? Who do you favour in the main event between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!