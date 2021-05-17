UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira opens as underdog in potential fights with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira has opened up as a betting underdog in potential future fights against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

This past Saturday night at UFC 262, Oliveira confirmed his status as one of the best in the world when he beat Michael Chandler to capture the UFC Lightweight Championship. In doing so, he completed a decade-long UFC journey that ended with him finally winning the big one in front of a capacity crowd in Texas.

“Do Bronx” took the long road to get to this point but now, he has some potentially huge fights ahead of him at 155 pounds.

As per BetOnline.ag, bookmakers aren’t exactly favoring him to beat either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier – regardless of who wins in their trilogy bout at UFC 264.

Charles Oliveira +155

Dustin Poirier -180

Charles Oliveira +145

Conor McGregor -165

The Poirier odds make a lot of sense to many given the fact that the majority of fans still believe him to be the best lightweight on the planet. However, when it comes to McGregor, his definitive loss at the hands of Poirier back in January has many wondering whether he even has a chance in the trilogy fight this summer.

Oliveira has proven himself to be one of the best submission artists in the world. However, his win over Chandler on Saturday also showcased his ability to knock people out – which is the kind of fearsome combination that is bound to cause chaos in this division for many years to come.

His next opponent, though, is still very much up for debate within the MMA community.

Do you think Charles Oliveira can beat Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor? Who do you think he will fight next in the battle for the UFC Lightweight Championship? Let us know your thoughts on the state of play at 155 pounds in the comments, BJPENN Nation!