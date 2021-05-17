Dana White reacts after Las Vegas goes Mask Off and Lifts Social Distancing Rules, commends Florida and Texas for “leading the way”

Dana White reacted after Las Vegas goes mask off and life social distancing Rules, commending Florida and Texas for “leading the way.”

The UFC president is a Las Vegas resident and he’s excited to get back home where he doesn’t have to wear a mask now and where social-distancing rules will be lifted. Taking to his social media on Sunday evening, White reacted to Las Vegas lifting its rules, while commending the states of Florida and Texas for leading the way about these changes.

Finally… been in Florida and Texas the last few weeks, the two states that led the way. It’s gonna be nice to get home to Vegas and be normal again. VEGAS IS BACK!!!

The UFC has had two full crowds in the past month, with UFC 261 taking place in April in Jacksonville, Florida, and UFC 262 taking place this past Saturday in Houston, Texas. The promotion is heading to Phoenix, Arizona next month for UFC 263 with another full crowd and then in July, UFC 264 takes place in Las Vegas with a packed arena at T-Mobile Arena. The fans are slowly coming back and the sport is slowly getting back to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to become controlled in more states around America.

It’s worth noting that Dana White said at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference that his organization is still planning on holding its Fight Night cards at the UFC Apex, meaning limited fans will be in attendance for those events. But as time goes on and more and more states lift their coronavirus pandemic rules, the UFC will travel to other states for its PPV cards. For now, UFC 261 and UFC 262 were a good start to returning to normal for the world’s leading MMA promotion, and White is very optimistic about the UFC’s future.