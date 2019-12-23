UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is helping those in need this Christmas

Jon Jones has been getting into the Christmas spirit by handing out winter coats for free on December 23.

The UFC light heavyweight champion posted a picture to social media of him smiling, accompanied by a van full of gifts, ready to share the gift of giving.

“Tomorrow Monday, December 23 I’ll be handing out winter coats at a free lunch for the public. Location: Steelbridge – 2021 2nd St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm”

Tomorrow Monday, December 23 I’ll be handing out winter coats at a free lunch for the public. 🎁

Location: Steelbridge – 2021 2nd St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm pic.twitter.com/8ibbEdbbwL — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 23, 2019

“Bones” is putting his success to good use by helping others in need. The undisputed UFC champion has had a successful year defending his light heavyweight throne.

In February, the fighter got off to a rocky start after testing positive for an M3 metabolite (a component of oral turinabol) for his UFC 235 fight against Anthony Smith. However, The Nevada State Athletic Commission assured there was “no scientific or medical evidence that the athlete would have an unfair advantage leading up to, or for, his contest scheduled on March 2, 2019.”

The findings had no bearing on the championship fight and Jones went on to win his first fight of 2019, a unanimous decision victory against Smith in Las Vegas.

His next fight against Thiago Santos took place in July 2019 at UFC 239. Jones had to bear the brunt of Santos’ heavy hands but he retaliated, utilizing his kickboxing to edge forward as the split-decision victor and successfully defend a UFC belt for the twelfth time.

His 2020 journey remains uncertain, but first on the 32-year old’s agenda is a 205 pound battle against the undefeated, Dominick Reyes. The elite athletes will fight at UFC 247 in February 2020. BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor announced the news on Twitter.

“Per sources, verbal agreements are in place for Jon Jones to put his light heavyweight title on the line against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Feb. 8 in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.”

