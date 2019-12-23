Jon Jones teases heavyweight jump in 2020

Fan fans have been clamoring to see reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones move to heavyweight for years. From the sounds of it, we could finally see that happen in 2020.

While Jones is currently scheduled for a light heavyweight title defense opposite undefeated contender Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, he recently divulged that he was initially trying to book a fight with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

“I was trying to get a Stipe Miocic fight,” Jones said at the recent UFC 247 pre-fight press conference (transcript via MMA Fighting). “I thought that maybe it would happen but instead we have Stipe-DC (Daniel Cormier) 3.

“But at the moment I was so ready to go to heavyweight and stick my hands in with some of those big fellas.”

From there, Jones explained how his interest in a heavyweight move was supercharged after his razor-close, July decision over Thiago Santos, and added that 2020 could be the year it finally happens.

“After this Thiago Santos fight, I was at a place where I wanted to start entertaining the heavyweight division,” Jones said. “I’ve been wrestling with my brother my whole life. I’ve been going with Andrei Arlovski and [Alistair] Overeem and all these big guys my whole career and I’ve always done well. At 240 [pounds] I move just as well as a I do at light heavyweight. My versatility, I realize, is not things most heavyweights would do, spinning things, flying knees, things like that. I feel really good.

“The time is going to be really close. I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened in 2020. I was 240 not that long ago. Right now, I’m living with my nutritionist and I’ve built a home gym in my garage and I feel really, really good right now. I’m 230 with a six pack.”

While Jones is focused on getting past Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, he added that it’s possible his next challenge thereafter could come in the heavyweight division.

“I think it’s a very strong possibility, absolutely,” Jones said of a potential heavyweight move in the new year. “There’s always going to be someone next. I feel as if I’ve cleared the division and I’m waiting around and I’m taking on new challenges. I’m not sitting on the title. I’m not hiding from anybody.

“I chose Dominick because he appears to be the best out of all of my contenders and I’m just ready to just take over the world.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/20/2019.