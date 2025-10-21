UFC legend slams athletic commissions amid Dan Miragliotta debacle in Vancouver

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025
Dan Miragliotta raises Kyle Nelson's arm at UFC Vancouver

A former UFC slugger has some strong words for athletic commissions following Dan Miragliotta’s performance as an official in Vancouver.

Miragliotta received heavy criticism for how he handled the Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola fight at the end of the first round. While Nelson was raining down strikes, Miragliotta pulled him off of Frevola with three seconds remaining. Despite the fact that a horn never sounded, Miragliotta thought the round ended and the fight continued. Ultimately, Nelson earned a unanimous decision win.

Later on in the night, Miragliotta’s officiating was in question once again. Mike Malott landed two low blows in a short period of time on Kevin Holland. The knee to the groin almost took Holland out of the fight, but Miragliotta decided against deducting a point. The general consensus is that Miragliotta had a pretty awful night as an official.

During a recent edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Brown scolded athletic commission for rarely holding referees and judges responsible for questionable decision-making.

“These commissions, what are they doing?” Brown said. “Really what are the commissions doing? I don’t know what their job is. The promoters have to pay them, they work for the state. I know technically what their job is. They should be making sure the promoter is doing their job, and the fighters aren’t getting ripped off, and the referees are legitimate referees and the judges are legitimate [judges].

“What the f*ck are they actually doing? I don’t think they’re actually doing anything. I think they’re doing what the f*ck they’re told by the UFC primarily, or TKO so to speak, and they’re all bought and paid for.”

Brown did admit that he thinks being a referee is a “thankless” job. He also said that while he feels Miragliotta hasn’t been sharp as of late, he didn’t deny that the veteran official has been perfectly fine in the past.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Matt Brown UFC

Related

UFC 321 - Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane staredown

UFC 321 fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane will be one-sided, says popular analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 21, 2025
Joe Rogan UFC commentator, Max Hollway
Max Holloway

Joe Rogan argues Max Holloway is not 'the real BMF' in the UFC

BJ Penn Staff - October 21, 2025

If you consider Max Holloway the UFC’s true “BMF” champion, Joe Rogan has a message for you:

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 207
Mario Bautista

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 207 with Mario Bautista and Chris Barnett

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

The 207th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 321.

Justin Gaethje
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Justin Gaethje gets honest about UFC 254 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025

Justin Gaethje has opened up on his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 254.

Drew Dober
UFC

Drew Dober reveals he lost his unborn child during UFC Vancouver camp

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025

UFC veteran Drew Dober has revealed that he lost his unborn child during training camp for UFC Vancouver.

Tom Aspinall UFC victory

UFC star thinks Tom Aspinall represents the next stage of divisional dominance

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan is "the biggest challenge" for Ilia Topuria, per Kyle Nelson

Dylan Bowker - October 20, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is someone who could present a stiff test for Ilia Topuria according to a recently victorious UFC lightweight. Kyle Nelson is the combatant in question who thinks this and the former UFC featherweight introduced himself to the lightweight scene in a big way at UFC Vancouver.

UFC
UFC Vancouver

UFC Vancouver's Melissa Croden on potential Canadian MMA boom: "We're all passive and nice until we're not"

Dylan Bowker - October 20, 2025

After her successful UFC debut, amid several big wins for Canadian combatants at UFC Vancouver, Melissa Croden foresees a galvanizing of the Canadian MMA scene taking place. There was a lot of stacked Canadian representation on the UFC Vancouver card, with names like Mike Malott, Aiemann Zahabi, Kyle Nelson, and Charles Jourdain all notching important wins.

Jean Silva poses on the scale during the Noche UFC 3 ceremonial weigh-in, opposite Max Holloway holding the BMF belt at the UFC 318 press conference
Max Holloway

Jean Silva slams Max Holloway in response to mockery of recent UFC callout

Curtis Calhoun - October 20, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva hit back at Max Holloway after the BMF titleholder’s cold response to his recent callout.

Brendan Allen punches Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver
Reinier de Ridder

What's next for Brendan Allen and Reinier de Ridder after UFC Vancouver?

Cole Shelton - October 20, 2025

The UFC was in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, October for a solid UFC Vancouver Fight Night card. The main event saw middleweight contenders throw down as Brendan Allen took on Reinier de Ridder.