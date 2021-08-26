UFC legend Jon Jones continues to flaunt heavyweight transformation in new video

UFC legend Jon Jones continued to flaunt his heavyweight transformation in a new video that “Bones” shared with fans on his social media.

Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion and arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time. In 2020, Jones defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend the 205lbs belt, but soon afterwards he vacated the title and announced his move to heavyweight, which had been a long time coming. Jones was supposed to make his UFC heavyweight debut this summer against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, but the fight never happened after both men didn’t agree to the money the UFC offered. Instead, Jones is continuing to sit out and train for his heavyweight debut, which UFC president Dana White says will now happen in 2022 instead of happening in 2021 as he originally intended to.

Despite Jones not making his debut in the heavyweight division until next year, he has continued to train hard and bulk up in preparation for his new weight class. In a new series of photos and videos that “Bones” posted to his social media, the former light heavyweight kingpin looks to be very strong, with him throwing thunderous body kicks at his trainer.

Jones was already arguably the greatest fighter of all time when he left the UFC light heavyweight division last year, and he will be able to add to his legacy in a big way if he is able to go out there and defeat Ngannou (or Ciryl Gane, or whoever is holding the belt) next year in his heavyweight debut. “Bones” has taken quite a bit of time off since the Reyes fight, but he has continued to train and bulk up for heavyweight in the meantime.

