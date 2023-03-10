UFC Las Vegas: ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ Weigh-in Results

The UFC is at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on Saturday, March 11 for UFC Las Vegas.

In the main event of UFC Las Vegas, former bantamweight champ Petr Yan looks to snap his two-fight losing skid as he takes on the streaking Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan enters the fight coming off a controversial split decision loss to Sean O’Malley back in October. Prior to that, the Russian dropped another controversial split to Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in April. Before the back-to-back setbacks, Yan earned a decision win over Cory Sandhagen to win the interim belt.

Dvalishvili, meanwhile, extended his win streak to eight last time out as he beat Jose Aldo by decision in August. On the win streak, Dvalishvili holds notable wins over Marlon Moraes by TKO, Cody Stamann, John Dodson, and Casey Kenney among others.

Also on UFC Las Vegas Alexander Volkov takes on Alexandr Romanov who is coming off his first carer loss. As well, Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann are rebooked after the two were supposed to headline a card two weeks ago but on the day of the event, Krylov fell ill and the fight was scratched.

Ahead of UFC Las Vegas, 28 fighters hit the scales and two fighters missed weight badly.

Main Card:

Petr Yan (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134.5)

Alexandr Romanov (264.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (258)

Nikita Krylov (213) vs. Ryan Spann (213) – 215-pound catchweight

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (154)*

Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

Vitor Petrino (204) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

Prelims:

Lukasz Brzeski (245) vs. Karl Williams (240.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

Sedriques Dumas (184.5) vs. Josh Fremd (186)

Mario Bautista (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)

Tony Gravely (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Ariane Lipski (125.5)

Tyson Nam (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (125.5)

Jared Gooden (177)** vs. Carlston Harris (169.5)

*Ramos misses weight by eight pounds and his fight vs. Austin Lingo is OFF.

**Gooden missed weight by six pounds

