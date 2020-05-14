Ali Abdelaziz says Justin Gaethje will not fight Conor McGregor next

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says that Justin Gaethje will not fight Conor McGregor next, and instead, he will take on Khabib Nurmagomedov as expected.

Gaethje took home the UFC interim lightweight belt last weekend at UFC 249 when he defeated Tony Ferguson via fifth-round TKO. Taking home the interim belt also means that Gaethje is next in line to take on Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout. UFC president Dana White this week said the promotion is targeting Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje to take place in September.

However, there have been rumblings that Gaethje could take a fight this summer against someone else before he fights Nurmagomedov, and that person is McGregor. The UFC superstar wants to make a return to the Octagon in June or July and he has been calling for a fight with Gaethje.

According to Gaethje’s manager Abdelaziz, that won’t happen. The controversial MMA manager, who also represents Nurmagomedov, told TMZ Sports that Gaethje will wait for a fight with Nurmagomedov. McGregor will have to fight someone else instead, he says.

“Khabib will never, never pass Justin Gaethje for Conor. Even if he made more money,” Abdelaziz said.

“Justin Gaethje has so much integrity, he will never tell the UFC, ‘Oh, I’m gonna fight Conor, forget about Khabib.’ He wants to be a champion.”Abdelaziz once again said that Nurmagomedov requires that McGregor get another win besides Donald Cerrone if he wants to get the rematch with the champ.

“If (Conor) thinks he’s gonna sit out and fight the winner (of Gaethje vs. Khabib)… No. Especially, if Khabib wins. Khabib said no. (Conor) needs more wins,” Ali Abdelaziz said.

“The UFC is not boxing. The best will fight the best and at this point (Justin and Khabib are) the two best guys.”

