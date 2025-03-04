Joe Rogan reacts to Tawanchai’s arm-breaking kicks: ‘He’s terrifying’
Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has a new admirer in Joe Rogan.
The Thai superstar’s renowned striking style has seen him lauded worldwide for his elusive talents that have allowed him to soar in ONE Championship.
He’ll next feature at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23. There, he collides with Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing crown.
Meanwhile, on episode 2196 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator analyzed Tawanchai’s power. Having trained in kickboxing and taekwondo, Rogan knows a thing or two about striking. And he believes Tawanchai is rare as a combatant.
“It’s so goddamn good. He just slams into guys’ arms, slams into their legs. He has his snake-like movement of his ability to just slide out of the way and then counter, and then slam you with a hard left low kick,” Rogan said.
“He’s terrifying. I don’t care how tough you are. You don’t have that ability and you probably are never going to get there. He’s so good, you’re not gonna catch him.”
Tawanchai looks to assert kickboxing dominance at ONE 172
ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has reigned over his weight bracket with an iron fist. But he’s not stopping there.
The Thai megastar has dreamed of becoming a two-sport king in ONE Championship. So he’s taking his talents back to the kickboxing world at ONE 172 for a shot at the interim featherweight kickboxing crown against Masaaki Noiri.
Undoubtedly, Tawanchai has struck fear into every featherweight he’s come across. After all, he broke Davit Kiria’s arm under kickboxing rules in 2023. And he also dismantled reigning kickboxing king Superbon at ONE 170 this past January, albeit under Muay Thai rules.
Coming off such a dominant win, the 25-year-old will be more confident than ever that he can reach the summit when he swaps out the 4-ouncers for the bigger gloves at ONE 172.
