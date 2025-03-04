Joe Rogan reacts to Tawanchai’s arm-breaking kicks: ‘He’s terrifying’ 

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has a new admirer in Joe Rogan.

The Thai superstar’s renowned striking style has seen him lauded worldwide for his elusive talents that have allowed him to soar in ONE Championship.

He’ll next feature at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23. There, he collides with Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing crown.

Meanwhile, on episode 2196 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator analyzed Tawanchai’s power. Having trained in kickboxing and taekwondo, Rogan knows a thing or two about striking. And he believes Tawanchai is rare as a combatant.

“It’s so goddamn good. He just slams into guys’ arms, slams into their legs. He has his snake-like movement of his ability to just slide out of the way and then counter, and then slam you with a hard left low kick,” Rogan said.

“He’s terrifying. I don’t care how tough you are. You don’t have that ability and you probably are never going to get there. He’s so good, you’re not gonna catch him.”