Dana White opts against discussing Conor McGregor’s 18-month suspension

By Harry Kettle - October 15, 2025
Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC

UFC boss Dana White didn’t go into much detail when asked about Conor McGregor’s 18-month suspension recently.

It was recently revealed that Conor McGregor had been suspended for 18 months due to him violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy. The ban was backdated to September 20th, 2024 which means it will expire on March 20th, 2026. As you can see by the dates, that means the Irishman would still technically be eligible to compete in next summer’s planned UFC White House card.

RELATED: Conor McGregor suspended 18 months for violation of UFC anti-doping policy

This proposed event has been the talk of the mixed martial arts world for quite a while now. From the logistics of it to who will compete on the show, there’s a lot of excitement – and some trepidation – in the air. McGregor, as you can imagine, is very excited about fighting at the White House, especially given his recent shift into the world of politics.

When asked about the ordeal during a media scrum, White had the following to say.

 

White on McGregor’s suspension and UFC White House

“We’re not even looking at the White House card until February,” White told assembled media. “We have literally not talked about one fight on the White House card yet.

“We won’t even start until February. And then, whether he’s (Conor McGregor) available or not (for the event), talk to (Jeff) Novitzky about that.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Will Conor return on that card? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

