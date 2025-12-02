Just Scrap Radio Ep. 211 with Terrance McKinney

By Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 211

The 211th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 323.

We’re joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (1:08) to preview his exciting UFC 323 scrap.

Terrance McKinney joins the program again to discuss his UFC 323 lightweight scrap against Chris Duncan. Terrance talks about getting on the final pay-per-view card. He chats about training in Orlando and putting an emphasis on his cardio. Terrance talks about why he’s glad this fight is happening now, and not two years earlier when it was first booked. He talks about the style matchup and how he sees it playing out. Terrance then talks about what a win does for him and his goals for 2026.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

Stay locked to BJPENN.com all week for your UFC 323 coverage.

UFC 323 fight card:

  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan – for UFC’s bantamweight title
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van – for UFC’s flyweight title
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira
  • Henry Cejduo vs. Payton Talbott
  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan
  • Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva
  • Fares Ziam vs. Nazim Sadykhov
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira
  • Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner
  • Ibo Aslan vs. Iwo Baraniewski
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli
  • Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Radio Terrance McKinney UFC

Related

Brandon Moreno UFC

Brandon Moreno believes title shot is undeniable if he wins at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili celebrates UFC 320 win
Islam Makhachev

Merab Dvalishvili is a more interesting grappler than Islam Makhachev, says Dominick Cruz

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025

UFC legend Dominick Cruz has explained why he prefers Merab Dvalishvili’s grappling to Islam Makhachev’s grappling.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison isn't bothered about not being the main event at UFC 324

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025

Kayla Harrison isn’t too bothered that her superfight against Amanda Nunes isn’t the main event fight at UFC 324.

Ariel Helwani, Dana White
UFC

Ariel Helwani says UFC "feels uninspired": "I'm sorry if I care so much"

Dylan Bowker - December 1, 2025

Ariel Helwani is not terribly excited by the UFC product these days and recently offered up his thoughts on some of the marquee matches that have been teed up for next year by the company. It’s worth noting these are also sentiments echoed by not just Helwani but also fans and even former UFC champions alike.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja would have fought Sean O'Malley at 135 pounds "but with Merab it's different"

Dylan Bowker - December 1, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja would have been open to attempting a path to becoming a two-division UFC champion if Sean O’Malley held bantamweight gold, but the current titleholder at 135 pounds gives him some pause. That combatant in question is Merab Dvalishvili, who beat the aforementioned O’Malley twice. The Georgian will also defend his title the same night that Pantoja will.

Cris Cyborg speaks at a Bellator press conference, opposite Ronda Rousey walking to the Octagon

'Her shadow won!'...Cris Cyborg slams Ronda Rousey's rumored comeback against Katie Taylor

Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025
Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry face off at the UFC Qatar ceremonial weigh-in
Ian Garry

Belal Muhammad blames Ian Machado Garry's repeated eye pokes for UFC Qatar loss

Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad didn’t hold back on Ian Machado Garry in his first in-depth remarks since UFC Qatar.

Lerone Murphy walks out to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 319
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy 'fell out of love' with fighting after Diego Lopes title shot news

Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy shared a brutally honest reaction to the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 announcement.

Jon Jones is interviewed after his win at UFC 309, opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov in the corner at UFC 322
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones reverses course on criticizing Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement after 'wise' take

Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025

Jon Jones gave Khabib Nurmagomedov supreme credit for past comments about his abrupt retirement.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison admits she's 'not convinced' Amanda Nunes will make weight at UFC 324

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2025

Kayla Harrison isn’t sure her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 324 will even happen.