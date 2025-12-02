Just Scrap Radio Ep. 211 with Terrance McKinney

The 211th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 323.

We’re joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (1:08) to preview his exciting UFC 323 scrap.

Terrance McKinney joins the program again to discuss his UFC 323 lightweight scrap against Chris Duncan. Terrance talks about getting on the final pay-per-view card. He chats about training in Orlando and putting an emphasis on his cardio. Terrance talks about why he’s glad this fight is happening now, and not two years earlier when it was first booked. He talks about the style matchup and how he sees it playing out. Terrance then talks about what a win does for him and his goals for 2026.

