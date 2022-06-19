Michael Bisping says he was ‘accosted’ by robots at UFC Singapore for not wearing a mask: “I told it to go f**k itself”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping says he was ‘accosted’ by robots in Singapore for not wearing a mask.

Bisping (30-9 MMA) was of course in Singapore earlier this month to serve as a commentator for the UFC 275 pay-per-view event. During his most recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping spoke about his experiences in the “beautiful” but “expensive” country, and explained how robots are a part of everyday life.

“There’s a lot of robots around, believe or not. I got accosted by a couple of robots for not wearing a mask. I told it to go f**k itself.”

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, who co-hosts the Believe You Me podcast, asked ‘The Count’ what the purpose of the robots was, to which Bisping replied (h/t Sportskeeda):

“They’re like these f**king big robots… They just roll up to you. At breakfast in the hotel, because you’re supposed to have mask on indoors, but you can take it off when you’re eating. And then I just got up to grab something and I got accosted by a robot. Big smiley face and told me to put my mask on. F**k off, I’m having a coffee. Leave me alone… And they come around and take the trays away at breakfast as well. It is a little creepy.”

You can watch the conversation between Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith regarding the “f**king big” robots in Singapore below:

UFC 275 in Singapore was of course headlined by a thrilling light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. The Czech fighter won the contest with a rear-naked choke submission in the final minute of round five.

What do you think of the news that Michael Bisping was ‘accosted’ by robots during his visit to Singapore? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!