Conor McGregor titles one of his techniques ‘in honor of Ireland’s famed Riverdance’

Conor McGregor is known as one of the flashiest strikers in MMA. Even in his early days under the Cage Warriors banner, the Irish star was throwing unconventional strikes at unconventional targets — like this interesting kick he landed on Ivan Buchinger in 2012.

Lmao @TheNotoriousMMA what the fuck was this little move ? pic.twitter.com/nkqTdXflED — I'll Name This Profile Later (@NOMILKZONE) January 7, 2020

When asked what he called this kick, McGregor was quick to answer. He says he calls it the Flatley “in honour of Ireland’s famed Riverdance.” For those who don’t know, Michael Flatley is a famous Irish-American dancer and choreographer, and the man behind the Irish dance show Riverdance.

I titled this shot the “Flatley”

In honour of Ireland’s famed Riverdance.

A little bang of the Flatley to tear the medial ligaments of the inside knee joint.

Tasty. https://t.co/qnqJcoFsia — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 8, 2020

“I titled this shot the ‘Flatley’ In honour of Ireland’s famed Riverdance,” McGregor explained on Twitter. “A little bang of the Flatley to tear the medial ligaments of the inside knee joint. Tasty.”

Conor McGregor is currently gearing up for a welterweight scrap with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, which will headline the UFC 246 card on January 18. Time will tell if the Flatley makes an appearance in their fight, but Cowboy would be wise to start prepping for it just in case.

This will be McGregor’s first fight since October of 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a failed effort to reclaim the UFC lightweight belt. His next most recent fight before that was a headline-dominating boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., while his second most recent MMA fight occurred all the way back in 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight title. Because McGregor still held the UFC featherweight title at the time, that made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes concurrently. The Irish MMA star 21-4 in MMA competition.

Cerrone, on the other hand, will step into the cage with McGregor on a two-fight skid. He’s riding a pair of losses to top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he picked up consecutive triumphs over lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez.

Do you think the Flatley will make an appearance when Conor McGregor returns to the cage at UFC 246?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/7/2020.