Breaking! The new UFC 249 fight card has been released

UFC 249 will be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje and the full fight card has now been released.

Among the fights on the card is Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade 2, Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza. The UFC took to social media to announce the full fight card just moments ago.

Rose Namajunas is coming off a knockout loss to Jessica Andrade back at UFC 237 to lose her strawweight title. Before that, she scored back-to-back wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win and then defend the belt.

Jessica Andrade, meanwhile, lost the strawweight belt last time out when she was knocked out by Weili Zhang in under a minute.

The other notable fight on the card is Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall where the winner could easily enter the top-five of the middleweight division. Souza is coming off a split decision loss to Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. Hall, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak and beat Antonio Carlos Jr. his last time out.

The two other original matchups are Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens and Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy. Kattar-Stephens were already slated to compete at UFC 249, while De Castro and Hardy, which was announced by BJPENN.com, was originally set for UFC Columbus.

An absolute banger of a welterweight fight goes down as fan-favorites Vicente Luque and Niko Price collide.

Among the new additions to the card is a bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Ray Borg, Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy and Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey.

Currently, UFC 249 is without a location but this card has shaped up quite nicely.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/6/2020.