Breaking: UFC to hold next event on May 9, multiple bouts already in the works

The UFC was forced to postpone UFC 249 and all events moving forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have their targeted return date.

Dana White revealed to Brett Okamoto of ESPN the plan is to return on May 9 at a location to be announced. May 9, of course, was scheduled to be UFC 250. So, whether that will be the name of the event is unknown at this time. But, White revealed some matchups that will take place on the card like Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz, Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer and Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

“BREAKING: UFC president Dana White says the company has turned its focus to hosting its next event on May 9 at a location TBD. He remains adamant the company will get back on schedule, and barring outside factors, intends to hold the card on May 9,” Okamoto reported.

Before the higher-ups at Disney and ESPN put an end to UFC 249, the event was scheduled to take place at the Tachi Palace Resort and Casino on Tribal Land in California. That still could serve as the location of this card.

It is interesting to see the UFC still wanting to book Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje. The two were set to headline UFC 249 where the interim lightweight title was on the line. Many expected once the event was scrapped the promotion would look to re-book Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Among the other key matchups is Henry Cejudo’s first bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz. “Triple C” recently said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to fight Cruz as he didn’t know he’d make it to the event due to all his injuries.

Another scrap sees Amanda Nunes defend her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer. It will be the first time the Brazilian defends the 145-pound title.

The highly-anticipated heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is also targeted for the card. The fight could determine the number one contender at heavyweight.

Finally, Okamoto reports that Donald Cerrone will battle Anthony Pettis at welterweight on the May 9 card.

With just these five fights, with presumably three of them being title fights, this card could be one of the best ever.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/14/2020.