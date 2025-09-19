Ilia Topuria strongly advised not to pursue boxing match with Terence Crawford

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025
Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford

Ilia Topuria has been calling for a showdown with boxing great Terence Crawford, but one UFC fighter doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Topuria has certainly seen his stock soar thanks to stellar performances against Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira. “El Matador” is a former UFC featherweight titleholder, who vacated the gold to eventually capture the lightweight championship. Many believe Topuria has taken a page out of Conor McGregor’s playbook, and his callout of “Bud” Crawford is an example of that.

While Topuria has expressed confidence in his ability to upset the newly minted undisputed super middleweight champion in a boxing ring, Michael Chiesa told MMAJunkie.com that he is not a fan of the fantasy matchup.

“Absolutely not,” Chiesa said. “We lost Conor McGregor after the Floyd Mayweather fight. That’s not the goal with Zuffa boxing. Essentially, that would be if we pulled Topuria up into that space, that would mean that that’s part of their MO. Look, anything could happen. Floyd is different from Crawford in the sense that – I’m not saying Crawford doesn’t know how to promote a fight, but Floyd was a master at that.

“He was good at taking jabs, poking fun, kind of selling his brand a little bit. ‘Bud’ sells his brand because he can downright fight. He’s just damn good, and Floyd was as well. And Ilia’s not a Conor. That was such a one of one type thing. That was peak Conor McGregor trash talk. That was the ultimate. That was so much fun, and I’m not saying Topuria is not fun, he just doesn’t have that sharp tongue like Conor had. To make that fight happen, it takes two fighters from two different worlds that are saying the things that gets everybody’s attention.”

UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that he doesn’t want his fighters dabbling into the sweet science. White made one exception back in 2017 to help set the stage for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. Despite trying to have a more firm grasp of boxing promotion these days, White hasn’t changed his stance.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Ilia Topuria Michael Chiesa Terence Crawford UFC

The Fighting Nerds With Joe Rogan

UFC analyst defends The Fighting Nerds amid recent losing streak

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025
Conor McGregor UFC walkout
Conor McGregor

Surprising name suggested for Conor McGregor's UFC White House opponent

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025

If Conor McGregor gets his UFC White House wish, could he be sharing the Octagon with an unexpected foe?

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili's coach issues scary warning to his rivals

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood has issued a warning to his future opponents.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson
UFC

Raja Jackson is arrested following pro wrestling assault

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

Rampage Jackson’s son Raja Jackson has been arrested following his pro wrestling assault incident recently.

Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC
Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ pre-Gustafsson preparation involved heavy drinking session

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

Bogdan Guskov has told a wild story about Jon Jones’ preparation for his first fight against Alexander Gustafsson.

Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev’s “easiest” fight ever revealed in forgotten tweet

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan "more likely to be Pimblett than Gaethje" for UFC title shot

Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan leans more toward Paddy Pimblett than Justin Gaethje as far as who will get the next shot at the UFC lightweight championship. After halting Charles Oliveira with strikes at UFC 317, newly minted UFC 155-pound titleholder Ilia Topuria is still awaiting his first title defense.

Terence Crawford press conference
Terence Crawford

Dillon Danis "I could strangle [Terence Crawford] in under 30 seconds"

Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025

Dillon Danis tipped his proverbial cap to Terence Crawford but also made it clear he feels like he could make short work of the prolific boxer. Crawford recently added to his already rock-solid legacy by becoming the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion across three weight classes in the four-belt era.

UFC Perth
UFC

UFC Perth co-main event falls out from card

Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025

The initially scheduled penultimate fight of the night at UFC Perth has now been scrapped from the event. Ibo Aslan and Junior Tafa will no longer be throwing down in a light heavyweight contest on September 27th, as announced by the promotion.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he's rooting for Mario Bautista against Umar Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is hoping Mario Bautista defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.