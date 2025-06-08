Dana White reacts to Patchy Mix’s disappointing Octagon debut at UFC 316

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Patchy Mix’s disappointing debut at UFC 316 last night.

As we know, Patchy Mix made his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut yesterday. The expectation was that the Bellator star would come in and put on a clinic to really announce himself on the world stage – but that didn’t happen. Instead, he fell to a one-sided and pretty disappointing loss at the hands of Mario Bautista. In fact, he’s been getting a whole lot of slack for the performance in a general sense.

Of course, entering the UFC is a completely different ball game for many fighters. For Mix, though, there was still a real hope that he could make some noise in an emphatic manner. In addition to looking pretty rigid, he didn’t really attempt to go for the kind of takedowns that would’ve allowed him to show off his submission prowess. Instead, he fell far short of what we’ve come to expect during his Bellator days.

For Dana White, that wouldn’t have been a great visual. In the post-fight press conference, he made his feelings known about how Mix ultimately performed.