Dana White reacts to Patchy Mix’s disappointing Octagon debut at UFC 316

By Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Patchy Mix’s disappointing debut at UFC 316 last night.

Patchy Mix

As we know, Patchy Mix made his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut yesterday. The expectation was that the Bellator star would come in and put on a clinic to really announce himself on the world stage – but that didn’t happen. Instead, he fell to a one-sided and pretty disappointing loss at the hands of Mario Bautista. In fact, he’s been getting a whole lot of slack for the performance in a general sense.

RELATED: Dana White gives his thoughts on latest updates in Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall saga

Of course, entering the UFC is a completely different ball game for many fighters. For Mix, though, there was still a real hope that he could make some noise in an emphatic manner. In addition to looking pretty rigid, he didn’t really attempt to go for the kind of takedowns that would’ve allowed him to show off his submission prowess. Instead, he fell far short of what we’ve come to expect during his Bellator days.

For Dana White, that wouldn’t have been a great visual. In the post-fight press conference, he made his feelings known about how Mix ultimately performed.

 

Dana White’s view on Patchy Mix’s debut

“White on Patchy Mix: When fighters come from smaller shows and go to the UFC, some shine and some have a rough time and it’s not easy.”

What did you make of how Patchy Mix was able to perform in his UFC debut? Do you anticipate that he will bounce back with a win in his next outing? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Patchy Mix UFC

Related

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Dana White gives his thoughts on latest updates in Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall saga

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025
Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling calls for a rematch against Sean O’Malley after his UFC 316 defeat

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

Aljamain Sterling has called for a rematch against Sean O’Malley after the latter’s second straight loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley, Petr Yan
Sean O'Malley

Petr Yan scolds Sean O’Malley following his submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

UFC bantamweight Petr Yan has hit out at former rival Sean O’Malley following the latter’s loss at UFC 316 last night.

Kevin Holland, UFC 316, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 316 Bonus Report: Kevin Holland one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

The Octagon return to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC 316 pay-per-view event, and four fighters walked away with performance bonuses.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 316, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O'Malley at UFC 316

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 event was headlined by a highly anticipated bantamweight title fight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 316 Results: Merab Dvalishvili stops Sean O'Malley (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025
Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, Pros react, UFC
Kayla Harrison

Pros react after Kayla Harrison dethrones Julianna Pena at UFC 316

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC 316 Results: Kayla Harrison stops Julianna Pena (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the women’s bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico City
Kelvin Gastelum

Pros react after Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 main card featured a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Joe Pyfer and Kelvin Gastelum.

Joe Pyfer
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC 316 Results: Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the middleweight bout between Joe Pyfer vs. Kevlin Gastelum.