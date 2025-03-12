Conor McGregor teases appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast
UFC star Conor McGregor has teased the possibility of an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast at some point in the future.
As we know, Conor McGregor is a pretty controversial figure in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s been at the very top of the sport, and he’s experienced some pretty dramatic lows. At this point, it’s been nearly four years since we’ve seen the Irishman compete in the Octagon, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.
Since then, there’s been a lot of focus on the troubles McGregor has had in his personal life. Because of that, some have questioned whether or not he’s even interested in competing again. Others, meanwhile, feel as if ‘Notorious’ has a point to prove to his critics.
In a recent tweet, McGregor teased the idea of going on Joe Rogan’s podcast, something he’s never done before.
What’s up @joerogan my man I messaged you! Are you looking for a guest on the podcast, I have a great one for you!
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 12, 2025
“What’s up @joerogan my man I messaged you! Are you looking for a guest on the podcast, I have a great one for you!”
Regardless of whether you love Conor McGregor or you hate him, there’s no denying his star power. While the UFC doesn’t explicitly need him anymore due to how impactful their brand name is alone, Dana White will certainly entertain the idea of giving him at least one more fight – at least, that’s what you’d think.
Will we see Conor McGregor appear on the Joe Rogan Experience this year? Would it be one of the most watched episodes ever? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
