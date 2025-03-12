Conor McGregor teases appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased the possibility of an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast at some point in the future.

As we know, Conor McGregor is a pretty controversial figure in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s been at the very top of the sport, and he’s experienced some pretty dramatic lows. At this point, it’s been nearly four years since we’ve seen the Irishman compete in the Octagon, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.

RELATED: Joe Rogan unsure if Conor McGregor will return to UFC following recent sexual assault verdict: “He likes coke”

Since then, there’s been a lot of focus on the troubles McGregor has had in his personal life. Because of that, some have questioned whether or not he’s even interested in competing again. Others, meanwhile, feel as if ‘Notorious’ has a point to prove to his critics.

In a recent tweet, McGregor teased the idea of going on Joe Rogan’s podcast, something he’s never done before.