UFC 273 weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight

It’s almost here – UFC 273 – tomorrow night, Saturday April 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
In the main event UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) will defend his title against No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ (17-6 MMA).
In the co-main event UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) will look to defend his title in a championship rematch against former champion and current interim title holder Petr Yan (16-2 MMA).
Also featured on the fight card is a highly anticipated welterweight bout between undefeated fighter Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) and former title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA).
UFC 273 Fight Card
Get the full UFC 273 weigh-in results below:
Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST)
- Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (144.5) – Featherweight Title Fight
- Aljamain Sterling (134.5) vs. Petr Yan (134) – Bantamweight Title Fight
- Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (170)
- Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)
- Vinc Pichel (155.5) vs. Mark Madsen (155)
Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST)
- Ian Garry (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (253)
- Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.5)
- Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)
Early preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)
- Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs. Jared Vanderaa (266)
- Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Josh Fremd (185.5)
- Piera Rodriguez (115) vs. Kay Hansen (118.5)*
- Julio Arce (136.5)** vs. Daniel Santos (135.5)
* Missed strawweight limit by 2.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of fight purse
** Missed bantamweight limit by 0.5 pounds
Will you be watching UFC 273 tomorrow night? Who are your picks to win the battles in the Octagon?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM