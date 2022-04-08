UFC 273 weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight

It’s almost here – UFC 273 – tomorrow night, Saturday April 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) will defend his title against No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ (17-6 MMA).

In the co-main event UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) will look to defend his title in a championship rematch against former champion and current interim title holder Petr Yan (16-2 MMA).

Also featured on the fight card is a highly anticipated welterweight bout between undefeated fighter Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) and former title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA).

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

UFC 273 Fight Card

Get the full UFC 273 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (144.5) – Featherweight Title Fight

Aljamain Sterling (134.5) vs. Petr Yan (134) – Bantamweight Title Fight

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (170)

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)

Vinc Pichel (155.5) vs. Mark Madsen (155)

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST)

Ian Garry (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (253)

Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.5)

Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

Early preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)

Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs. Jared Vanderaa (266)

Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Josh Fremd (185.5)

Piera Rodriguez (115) vs. Kay Hansen (118.5)*

Julio Arce (136.5)** vs. Daniel Santos (135.5)

* Missed strawweight limit by 2.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of fight purse

** Missed bantamweight limit by 0.5 pounds

Will you be watching UFC 273 tomorrow night? Who are your picks to win the battles in the Octagon?