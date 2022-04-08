Kay Hansen issues statement after missing weight for UFC 273 fight with Piera Rodriguez

It will be Kay Hansen (7-5 MMA) vs Piera Rodriguez (7-0 MMA) in the women’s strawweight bout at UFC 273 tomorrow night, Saturday April 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

However, at the weigh-ins today, Kay Hansen missed making her weight for the fight. Hansen weighed in at 118.5 pounds and was consequently fined 20% of her purse, which will now go to her opponent, Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, her competitor, “Contender Series” standout Piera Rodriguez weighed in at 115 pounds on the mark.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Hansen shared her disappointment about missing her weight for UFC 273:

“I have had over 14 professional fights (98% being at 115lbs) and have always made weight fairly easily. I don’t walk heavy, I diet year round and live a very disciplined lifestyle. I have no excuse but I’m not sure what went wrong. I’m extremely disappointed and I want to apologize to my team, opponent, the UFC. With that being said I’m still grateful and excited to go out and perform at UFC 273. Going to put this behind me and address it later and focus on my performance tomorrow night. Love y’all.”

Heading into the Octagon tomorrow night, Kay Hansen is coming off back-to back decision losses to Cory McKenna (6-2 MMA) and Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-1 MMA). Rodriguez maintains a perfect seven wins in a row, five of them being knockouts.

Will you be watching Hansen vs Rodriguez? Who is your pick to win?