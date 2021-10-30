UFC 267 Bonus Report: Khamzat Chimaev earns POTN

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 267 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira.

The highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight proved to be a dominant showing for the 42-year-old veteran in Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian legend was able to secure a takedown early in round one and proceeded to smother Jan Blachowicz for the remainder of the round. Then, in round two, Glover once again got the fight to the canvas and this time locked in a fight-ending rear-naked choke submission hold.

In the co-main event of UFC 267, former bantamweight champ Petr Yan squared off with Cory Sandhagen with the promotions interim 135lbs title on the line. The bout proved to be a thrilling twenty-five minute affair. Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen proceeded to go to absolute war landing a plethora of heavy shots on one another. ‘No Mercy’ would drop ‘The Sandman’ with a spinning back fist midway through the fight which appeared to turn the tide in his favor. After five-rounds of heart-thumping action Yan was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

The rest of today’s fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 267 event, promotional officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Bantamweight fighters Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war in today’s UFC 267 co-headliner. ‘No Mercy’ wound up winning the contest by unanimous decision, capturing the interim bantamweight title in the process.

Performance of the night: Khamzat Chimaev earned an extra $50k for his sensational first round submission victory over Li Jingliang.

Performance of the night: Glover Teixeira picked up an extra $50k for his incredible second round submission victory over Jan Blachowicz in today’s main event.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out following the conclusion of today’s UFC 267 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!