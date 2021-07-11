UFC 264 Results: Gilbert Burns defeats Stephen Thompson (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 264 event is co-headlined by a key welterweight matchup between former division title challengers Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

Thompson (16-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Vicente Luque and Goeff Neal.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-4 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to reigning welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 258. Prior to that setback, ‘Durinho‘ had put together a six-fight win streak, which included victories over Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia.

Round one of the UFC 264 co-main event begins and Stephen Thompson begins in a orthodox stance and lands a low kick. Burns attempts to rush in with a flurry. Thompson avoids but Gilbert catches him with a body kick. ‘Durinho’ presses forward and is able to press Thompson up against the cage. He lands a knee to the thigh of ‘Wonderboy’. Another knee from Burns. The crown is growing restless and starting to boo. Burns transitions to a single leg and scores a big takedown. He is now working from half guard and begins unloading body shots. Stephen Thompson scrambles and is able to work his way back up to his feet. Burns is still on him. He has ‘Wonderboy’ pressed against the cage. Thompson breaks free and lands a nice counter punch. That appeared to stun Burns. A head kick from Stephen partially lands to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 264 co-main event begins and Thompson lands a hard low kick to get things started. Gilbert Burns swings and misses with a high kick. ‘Wonderboy’ does the same with one of his own. Thompson connects with a front leg side kick. He throws another. He appears to be getting comfortable now. Burns leaps in with some big shots but nothing comes close to connecting. Thompson lands a front kick to the body. Gilbert Burns returns fire with a body kick. Stephen Thompson goes high with a kick. He spins and connects with a heel to the mid section of Burns. The Brazilian circles and fires off a right hand which connects. Thompson replies with a low kick. Burns responds with one of his own. Stephen Thompson with a nice right hand. He partially lands another and then connects with a kick to the body. Gilbert Burns slips a punch and lands a hard low kick. He shoots in and scores a late takedown. Thompson looks to get back to his feet but Burns hits him with punches to keep him pinned. Both men are punching from the position. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 264 co-headliner begins and Stephen Thompson lands a low kick. He connects with a side kick and then just misses with a right hand. Burns looks to leap in but ‘Wonderboy’ clips him with a right hand. ‘Durinho’ appears to be a bit wobbled. Thompson looks to capitalize with a right hand but misses. He spins and throws a high kick that connects. Burns is stunned. Thompson rushes in. Burns fires back with punches. He gets Stephen pressed back against the cage. Another big takedown from Burns. He smothers ‘Wonderboy’ on the ground to close out the fight.

Official UFC 264 Result: Gilbert Burns def. Stephen Thompson by decision (29-28 x3)

