Pros react after Tai Tuivasa KO’s Greg Hardy at UFC 264

A heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and former NFL standout Greg Hardy took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 264: ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’ event.

Tuivasa (11-3 MMA) had entered Saturday’s contest on a two-fight winning steak, this after scoring knockout wins over Stefan Struve and Harry Hunsucker in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Greg Hardy (7-3) entered tonight’s UFC 264 event looking to rebound from his TKO loss to Marcin Tybura this past December. Prior to the setback, the former Dallas Cowboy had put together a two-fight winning streak by defeating Yorgan de Castro and Maurice Greene.

Tonight’s Hardy vs. Tuivasa heavyweight contest proved to be a wild 67-second affair. Tai Tuivasa utilized some good low kicks early but Greg Hardy wound up clipping him with a right hand. The former NFL pro rushed in with hopes of finishing the fight but the Australian blasted him with a right hand that sent him down to the canvas. After a couple of follow up shots, the referee jumped in to stop the fight.

Official UFC 264 Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Greg Hardy via KO at 1:07 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Tuivasa defeating Hardy below:

Octagon will shake w/ the big guy Who’ll win?#UFC264noCombate — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 11, 2021

He’s definitely going to get ko’d — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) July 11, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Tai Tuivasa knocking out Greg Hardy:

Celebrating this one with a 👞🍺 🇦🇺 #ufc264 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 11, 2021

What a girl really wants @bambamtuivasa — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) July 11, 2021

. @bambamtuivasa is my favorite fighter. — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) July 11, 2021

The Shooey is the worst/best celebration in sports! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 11, 2021

